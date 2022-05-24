The Star Team Joins Epique Realty
The Star Team out of Dallas, TX has joined the rapidly growing Austin-based tech-brokerage Epique Realty. Team Leader Laqutia Martin, and her agents, are well known for their client focused approach to real estate.
Dallas, TX, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Star Real Estate Team of Dallas, TX has joined Austin-Based startup brokerage Epique Realty. Led by Laqutia Martin, the Dallas-Based team will focus on expanding their services using Epique's technology and services.
"We are thrilled to have the Star Team on board," said Epique CEO Joshua Miller. "They're known for their superior 5-star service, and we know our clients will benefit from their expertise."
The Star Team joins Epique Realty at a time when the brokerage is focused on disrupting the industry's approach to real estate. With an emphasis on technology and tools, Epique gives agents more tools than ever to help their clients buy, sell, or invest.
"Laqutia and her team are a perfect fit for what we're trying to accomplish at Epique," said Miller. "We know they'll be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and evolve."
"I am so excited to be joining Epique Realty," said Martin. "The company's vision for the future of real estate is in line with our own, and we are looking forward to being a part of their growth."
The Star Team will continue to operate out of their Dallas office, and will now be able to serve clients in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and anywhere else in Texas.
Joshua Miller
512-387-0722
https://www.joinepique.com
