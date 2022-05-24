Alpha Serve Presents Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira App on the Atlassian Marketplace
Alpha Serve, a leading IT company and Gold Atlassian Marketplace Partner, has launched a new product — Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira. The application allows the businesses that use Jira Cloud to integrate their main project management tool with Oracle Analytics for more unified data processing and analytics.
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira is a one-of-a-kind tool on the Atlassian Marketplace that connects Jira Cloud to Oracle Analytics. With this app, data analysts and business intelligence professionals can easily import any Jira data into Oracle Analytics, including default fields and custom fields, History, Worklogs, Sprints, 3-party apps data such as Tempo apps, Projectrak, Advanced Roadmaps, etc.
Although the add-on is targeted at professionals who create the data models in Oracle Analytics, users with no coding skills will be able to benefit from the Oracle Analytics Jira integration, create data sources and make insightful decisions after a thorough analysis. Like other Alpha Serve applications, Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira is free for small teams of up to 10 users. Moreover, there is a free trial for those who would like to test the app’s advanced features before the purchase.
“Our BI connectors are among the most popular tools in our portfolio as businesses big and small need high-quality BI integrations for better performance and analytics. That’s why we decided to expand our portfolio and add one more BI integration solution. Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira is a unique application that has no analogs on the Atlassian Marketplace. It helps companies that utilize Jira Cloud for project management to apply Oracle BI reporting and Oracle business analytics to big data collected on the platform and, finally, improve their productivity,” said Anna Odrynska, the Alpha Serve’s Chief Strategy Officer.
Alpha Serve is an international software developer with a special focus on product integrations with proven performance and high-level data security. The company was founded in 2003 in Ukraine and since that time has become one of the most reliable players in the B2B marketplaces market. Alpha Serve is an Atlassian’s Gold Marketplace Partner and Silver Solution Partner, Shopify App Store Developer, and ServiceNow Technology Partner. Its Jira BI connectors and Confluence integrations are among the most popular add-ons on the Atlassian Marketplace. Although the company provides solutions for the world’s top brands, like Samsung, Dell, and Disney, it also supports small teams with its free trials and freemium plans.
