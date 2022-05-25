SkySparc Appointment Bolsters Dutch Office
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has strengthened its Dutch team with the appointment of Souhaila Ben Bouker, formerly a Business Analyst at Dutch central bank De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). She joins SkySparc’s Netherlands office as Senior Business Consultant.
Stockholm, Sweden, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An experienced Senior Business Analyst in financial services, Ben Bouker’s skill set includes Portfolio Management, Financial Risk, Risk Management, Banking, and Investment Management. While working at DNB, she gained knowledge of a wide range of systems including Wallstreet Suite, OmniFi and Power BI.
Before joining DNB, she was a senior business analyst at Rail & OV, a Dutch investment banking company that managed the assets of the Dutch railway workers’ pension fund.
“Having worked closely with SkySparc in several projects at DNB and Rail & OV, I was always impressed with their professionalism and knowledge. I am excited to join the company and share my knowledge with clients,” said Souhaila Ben Bouker.
Robert Segaar, Expert at SkySparc in the Netherlands, says the appointment will strengthen SkySparc’s presence in the Benelux market as its business grows. “Souhaila’s experience and local knowledge will be a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to working with Souhaila and our clients to provide world-class consulting and system support services.”
Before joining DNB, she was a senior business analyst at Rail & OV, a Dutch investment banking company that managed the assets of the Dutch railway workers’ pension fund.
“Having worked closely with SkySparc in several projects at DNB and Rail & OV, I was always impressed with their professionalism and knowledge. I am excited to join the company and share my knowledge with clients,” said Souhaila Ben Bouker.
Robert Segaar, Expert at SkySparc in the Netherlands, says the appointment will strengthen SkySparc’s presence in the Benelux market as its business grows. “Souhaila’s experience and local knowledge will be a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to working with Souhaila and our clients to provide world-class consulting and system support services.”
Contact
SkySparcContact
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
www.skysparc.com
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
www.skysparc.com
Categories