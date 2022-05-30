Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival II at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's second Mixed Game Festival will be held from June 12-16 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win a PokerStars Live Event Package, free poker merchandise, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players.
Las Vegas, NV, May 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The poker media outlet’s second Mixed Game Festival will be sponsored by PokerStars and held from June 12-16.
Cardplayer Lifestyle will be returning Las Vegas next month to host Mixed Game Festival II, featuring five straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants. The Mixed Game Festival will be held at Resorts World Hotel & Casino, home to the newest poker room in the city.
While the festival will not feature any tournaments, dealer’s choice $4/8 and $8/16 cash games will be running 24/, with higher limit games available upon request. Players attending the festival will have the opportunity to win a PokerStars Live Event Prize Package, consisting of a €400 buy-in + flight + accommodation at a European “Road to PSPC” stop.
In addition, each day of the Mixed Game Festival will feature a poker book signing event with renowned professional players and personalities, including WSOP Circuit ring winner Bernard Lee, WSOP bracelet winners Dylan Linde and Chris Wallace, 2004 WSOP Main Event Champion Greg Raymer, and Poker Hall of Famer Eli Elezra. A portion of all proceeds derived from the book sales will be donated to the Poker Gives non-profit charity, which distributes funds to assist military families, homeless vets, and youth programs in Las Vegas.
“We got some incredible feedback across the board from everyone who participated in our first Mixed Game Festival last year, so we decided to bring it back once again,” said Cardplayer Lifestyle founder Robbie Strazynski. “We’re thrilled to stage this latest festival at Resorts World, a high-end 30-table poker room that has quickly become the #1 go-to destination for mixed games in Las Vegas. The entire staff always delivers a first-class player experience, plus the room boasts an unbeatable $4 per hand maximum rake, which keeps tables packed at all hours of the day.”
In addition to the cash game festivities and poker book signings, attendees will have the opportunity to win a vast array of free poker merchandise, gift bags, and apparel courtesy of PokerStars, RunGoodGear, Faded Spade Playing Cards, BBO Poker Tables, and PokerGO.
“Our Grand Prize winner will have their pick of eight beautiful European destinations to choose from, where they’ll get an all-expenses-paid trip and the opportunity to play in a tournament awarding a Platinum Pass to the PokerStars Players Championship — to be held January 30-February 3, 2023 in the Bahamas — worth approximately $30,000!” said Strazynski. “Over and above that, we’ve got thousands of dollars worth of free merchandise to randomly distribute to lucky players throughout the Mixed Game Festival. If you’re a poker player looking for the best value this summer, Resorts World Las Vegas is the place to be.”
About Cardplayer Lifestyle
Founded in 2009, Cardplayerlifestyle.com is dedicated to bringing fans the latest news, interviews, op-eds, and strategy and lifestyle pieces from the world of poker. In addition to publishing some of the most interesting stories the world of poker has to offer, including exclusive features on top poker personalities, Cardplayer Lifestyle also provides readers with unique strategy pieces and the most comprehensive reviews of popular poker training courses. The company’s inaugural Mixed Game Festival was held in October 2021.
