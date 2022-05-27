"What I Want My Children to Know Before I Die" - New Book Written by Man Who Watched His Mom Die When He Was Eight Years Old

As an eight-year old boy, EksAyn Anderson, watched his mom die. From it, he learned how strong a parent's influence really is. EksAyn Anderson's book, "What I Want My Children to Know Before I Die," recounts the death of his mother and also has advice for his children, advice he hopes will benefit others.