Embracing Diversity Through the Culinary Arts, Music, and Culture

Join Miami-Dade Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III, the Hungry Black Man, the Center for Black Innovation, and the City of Miami Beach for the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Food and Wine Festival which showcases the culinary skills and creations of some of the nation’s most celebrated black chefs and culinary artists. Attendees will have food encounters with chefs like Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson, Robert Butts, Christian Bell, Andrew Lloyd, Kris Kofi, Raheem Saley, Troy Tingling and Deborah VanTrece.