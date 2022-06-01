Embracing Diversity Through the Culinary Arts, Music, and Culture
Join Miami-Dade Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III, the Hungry Black Man, the Center for Black Innovation, and the City of Miami Beach for the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Food and Wine Festival which showcases the culinary skills and creations of some of the nation’s most celebrated black chefs and culinary artists. Attendees will have food encounters with chefs like Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson, Robert Butts, Christian Bell, Andrew Lloyd, Kris Kofi, Raheem Saley, Troy Tingling and Deborah VanTrece.
Miami, FL, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the center of commerce, tourism and culture in the tri-county area, Miami-Dade County has taken center stage for diversity and inclusiveness. With over 2.7 million residents and over 24 million visitors each year hailing from around the world, Miami-Dade County is well-positioned to be the leader in all things tech, food, art, and culture on the East Coast.
With an ever-changing demographic, the County has risen to the occasion and brought to life numerous events, community-building projects and outreach to ensure that residents and visitors feel a part of the community-at-large.
Miami-Dade Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III in conjunction with The Hungry Black Man, The Center for Black Innovation and the City of Miami Beach proudly presents the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Food and Wine Festival, a one-of-a-kind event that showcases the culinary skills and creations of some of the nation’s most celebrated black chefs and culinary artists. Attendees will have food encounters with chefs like Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson, Robert Butts, Christian Bell, Andrew Lloyd, Kris Kofi, Raheem Saley, Troy Tingling and Deborah VanTrece. They will bring their talents to Miami-Dade County to share delicious interpretations of soul food, American classics, signature entrees, and scrumptious vegan options.
Two Days, Two Events
Friday, June 17, 2022 | 7:30 PM – 1:00 AM | Red Rooster | Overtown
On Friday, June 17, 2022, join hosts Naturi Naughton, Michael Rainey, Jr of the hit show Power and powerhouse celebrity chef Carla Hall for the foodie battle royale between Detroit and New Orleans. Chefs Max Hardy (Detroit) VS. Charles “PeeWee” Armstrong (New Orleans) face off in the ultimate chef and DJ battle. Experience the city foodie wars with Detroit and New Orleans, as they provide attendees a taste of their culinary and musical stylings delivered by a team of chefs and DJ’s. Attendees will be able to sample delicious food, wines, and spirits before voting for who’s city does it best. With help from the attendees, our panel of judges will select the People’s Choice Award to crown the Juneteenth Food and Wine Best Foodie City Award!
Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 4:00 PM – 11:30 PM | Lummus Park | 1130 Ocean Drive
On Saturday, June 18, 2022, join celebrity chefs Carla Hall and Cecil G. for the Beachside Cookout. They have created a literal village on Miami Beach where foods come to life while being paired with wine and music that move the soul. From vegan to delectable desserts, the beachside cookout gives attendees a plethora of choices to delight their palette. Chefs, restaurants, cooks, pit masters, bakers, will form a literal beachside village of low country, soul food, southern, Cajun, and even hints of Afro-Caribbean cuisine from all around the country to bring the proverbial cookout to life.
The village will also include amazing brands showcasing both artisanal and gourmet products, so bring your eco-friendly shopping bags and wear your comfortable pants. This year we will also have a children’s interactive kitchen and fun zone to keep your little ones engaged, for a fully engaged family experience.
Background
Annual Juneteenth celebrations have taken place since June 19, 1865, two years after President Lincoln freed enslaved Black Americans with his signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. To commemorate the momentous occasion, a festive four-day celebration of food and drinks ensued. Certain areas like Texas and New York prioritized the celebration and its significance with huge, well attended annual Juneteenth events.
In other areas, like South Florida, Juneteenth has been celebrated, however, with varying degrees of consistency and uniformity. We seek to embrace Miami-Dade County’s incredible tourist attractiveness while also embracing the food and beverage industry disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with a festival highlighting the excellence of the Black food and drink ecosystem by presenting an Annual Juneteenth Food and Wine Festival (JFWF).
The synergy of many in the country reassessing their understanding of what it means to be Black in America, coupled with Americans emerging from pandemic-induced seclusion, positions the JFWF to attract people eager to celebrate culturally driven activations, while soaking up our city’s beautiful environment. For two special and impactful days in June, June 17 – 18, 2022, this festival will capture the historical legacy of Juneteenth while also creating a safe and inviting space for foodies to discover a magnificent African American tradition. Ultimately, their goal is to ignite a contagious appreciation for the Black food and drink ecosystem of Miami-Dade County in an unforgettable, culturally rich setting that will emerge as one of the most anticipated Juneteenth events in the country.
For tickets or more information, visit www.jtfwf.com.
