Trade School Scholarships Plus Guaranteed Employment Support a Fast and Lasting Career Change
Albuquerque, NM, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The New Mexico School of Massage in partnership with Massage Envy of Albuquerque / Santa Fe announce new scholarships to cover full tuition and supplies for 1 massage school student, and 50% for 2 more students, with guarantees of 1 to 2 years of employment with Massage Envy in one of their 5 locations in Albuquerque or Santa Fe.
Located in uptown Albuquerque, the New Mexico School of Massage is now accepting applications for their 16-week massage certification course developed by world-renowned massage instructors that begins July 11 and ends Oct. 28, 2022. The school has a 100% pass rate for the Massage and Bodywork Licensure Examination (MBLEx), the standardized test graduates have to take in order to obtain a license to work.
Massage therapy is in demand. According to an April 2022 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/massage-therapists.htm), the projected percent change in employment from 2020 to 2030 for massage therapists is 32% compared to an 8% average growth rate across all other occupations. The need for well-trained and versatile Licensed Massage Therapists (LMT) is higher than ever, a need that Massage Envy has felt as a locally-owned member of a national franchise operating in New Mexico.
Rhiannon Bransford, owner of 5 Massage Envy locations in New Mexico, including 4 in Albuquerque and 1 in Santa Fe with over 150 employees, commented, “The New Mexico School of Massage’s high quality education trains students in multiple healing modalities and, most importantly, teaches them how to care for themselves, ensuring a long and successful career as a massage therapist. For these reasons, I’m excited to offer funding and employment support for those interested in pursuing such a healing and rewarding career in massage.” Dr. Susan Salvo, LMT, EdD, BCTMB and education curriculum coordinator for the New Mexico School of Massage added, “With the rapid growth of the massage industry, we’re grateful to expand access to massage training with Rhiannon and Massage Envy Albuquerque / Santa Fe and will continue to prepare students to dive into their new careers with confidence, backed by ability and knowledge.”
Scholarship applications will be open from June 1 - June 15, 2022 and candidates will undergo an interview process after which scholarship beneficiaries will be announced the week of June 20, 2022. Students will be considered for these scholarships on a needs basis, with the final decision being made by Massage Envy and a panel of faculty and staff at the New Mexico School of Massage jointly. One of the key criteria will be the goal of expanding access to communities and demographic groups that have limited access or resources for training opportunities such as this. All students who are accepted for a scholarship will also have the opportunity of working for Massage Envy for at least a year post-graduation. For more information on this process, relevant dates, and to begin an application, please visit them here: www.nmschoolofmassage.com/scholarships.
About the New Mexico School of Massage
Our mission is to unfold consciousness through the art and science of massage therapy, and we strive to bring the subtle science of bodywork to life through our student’s hands. We understand the important healing work that massage has had on individuals and their wellness journey for centuries, and we want to bring that same experience to our communities. With its roots in Ayurveda, massage therapy has been an integral part of the healing sciences throughout ancient and modern history. We believe that a deeper connection between mind, body, and spirit brings about true holistic healing, and our goal at New Mexico School of Massage is to bring the traditional roots of massage therapy into modern healing practices. For more information, visit www.nmschoolofmassage.com.
About Massage Envy
Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit https://www.massageenvy.com/about-us.
Press Interviews:
Please reach out to press@nmschoolofmassage.com with any questions or queries.
Press Contact
Liz Link, Communications Manager
New Mexico School of Massage | NMSchoolofMassage.com
512-217-6362 | press@nmschoolofmassage.com
