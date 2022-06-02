Trade School Scholarships Plus Guaranteed Employment Support a Fast and Lasting Career Change

The New Mexico School of Massage in partnership with Massage Envy Albuquerque / Santa Fe announce new scholarships to cover full tuition and supplies for 1 massage school student, and 50% for 2 more students, with guarantees of 1 to 2 years of employment with Massage Envy Albuquerque / Santa Fe.