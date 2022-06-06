401Sports and Ministry of Sport $4 Million Deal Will Bring "the Stock Market for Sports" to Australia
401Sports and MOS Corporation, owner of Ministry of Sport, have announced a US $4 million deal that will license a world-first "stock market for sports" platform to Australian consumers.
Mercer Island, WA, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The licensing agreement, worth four million dollars (US $4,000,000), will be the launchpad for Australia and New Zealand users to access the 401Sports platform.
“Australia is a such a sports-obsessed nation, it’s almost 24/7, which makes it a prime market for the adoption of such sports technology,” says 401Sports founder and CEO David Wu. “With this important deal between 401Sports and Ministry of Sport, we take our first step toward fulfilling our global vision. I look forward to an exciting partnership with the Ministry of Sport team in Australia.”
Ministry of Sport founder Ben Parsons said 401Sports has revolutionized the sporting world in the US by allowing fans to invest in their favorite athletes in a fun and profitable way.
“This partnership is the first step in filling a gap in the market of millions who are choosing to follow their favorite sports and athletes digitally from the palm of their hand," explains Parsons. “It paves the pathway for fans to engage with their favorite athletes, and for athletes to earn additional revenue – creating a strong business of sport pathway and the ethos behind Ministry of Sport.”
The proprietary technology was built under the guidance of Wu, the former CEO of RotoHog, which was the world’s largest independent fantasy sports site at its time. RotoHog was also the creator of the very first official fantasy basketball game of the NBA.
Now, the technology which replicates a stock market for sports fanatics, previously only accessible in the US, will expand to Australia and New Zealand.
401Sports enables users to utilize their sports knowledge to purchase and trade virtual shares of one's favorite athletes. “Our real-time proprietary platform, enables fans to monetize their unique knowledge of the sports they love,” said Wu.
About 401Sports (401Sports.com):
401Sports is an original stock market-based fantasy sports game that is changing the dynamic of fantasy sports and sports betting by offering sports fans more opportunity and less risk. Our vision is to become the most fun, passionate, engaged and profitable fantasy sports community in the world. Learn more at 401sports.com.
About MOS Corporation (ministryofsport.com):
A collection of inspiring sports companies committed to advising partnerships, commercial strategy and delivery of owned media publication and agency services.
