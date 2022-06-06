Warriors Healing Network is Helping Combat Veterans and Police Officers with PTSD Get the Treatment They Deserve
Introduction of a new 501c3 Warriors Healing Network is set to help combat veterans and police officers get PTSD treatment using psychedelics.
Ravenel, SC, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Warriors Healing Network Launches Website to Support Plant-Based Treatment for Veterans Diagnosed with PTSD.
Warriors Healing Network (WHN), a Charleston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, today announced the official launch of its website, www.warriorshealingnetwork.org and is currently evaluating fundraising partners and accepting donations to provide financial assistance to veterans and police officers seeking alternative treatment methods for PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome).
The first charity of its kind to provide financial assistance facilitating psychedelic treatment options for both combat veterans and police officers diagnosed with PTSD, Warriors Healing Network is partnered with the Rythmia Life Advancement Center, and the Soltara Healing Center, both medically licensed plant medicine centers with locations in Costa Rica. WHN will accept applications from combat veterans and police officers diagnosed with PTSD that have attempted to find help through traditional channels but with little to no result. Accepted applicants will embark on a week-long retreat at a WHN-preferred treatment center, with integration sessions prior to departure and upon return.
An increasing number of studies show that treating PTSD with ayahuasca or its active ingredient dimethyltryptamine (DMT) may be effective therapy when taken in a controlled environment with the proper support.
Ray Murphy, CEO & Founder of WHN suffered from complex PTSD for several years before he discovered psychedelics as a viable treatment option. “The problem with traditional PTSD treatments is they simply don’t work for people with deeply rooted trauma. I believe there is no better tool than the use of ayahuasca or DMT in a controlled environment with licensed medical professionals,” said Murphy. “Our goal is to remove the associated cost-barrier and give more PTSD sufferers access to this type of treatment.”
The website offers several ways to help, including event fundraising, sponsoring a warrior, and partnership opportunities, as well as standard donations. To learn more, visit www.warriorshealingnetwork.org.
About Warriors Healing Network
The Warriors Healing Network was founded in 2022 to facilitate psychedelic treatments to combat veterans and police officers diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome) and provide the financial assistance they need. Warriors Healing Network is a nonprofit, registered 501(c)(3). To learn more, visit www.warriorshealingnetwork.org.
Media Contacts:
Ray Murphy, Founder & CEO
Warriors Healing Network
ray@hrdpolicek9.com
415-694-8572
www.warriorshealingnetwork.org
Megan Hamner, Fundraising Coordinator
Warriors Healing Network
megan.hamner@gmail.com
203-676-9252
www.warriorshealingnetwork.org
