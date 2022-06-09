Tuesday P. Brooks and Her Financial Management Firm AJOY Launches the Phindiwe Business Academy to Train Young Women as Bookkeepers
The newly-launched Phindiwe Business Academy trains young women in bookkeeping to foster independence and financial freedom, founded by Tuesday P. Brooks, along with her financial management firm AJOY in New York City.
New York, NY, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The next generation of women in business deserves financial literacy, access and freedom. That’s why Tuesday P. Brooks, along with her financial management firm AJOY, has just launched The Phindiwe Business Academy.
The Phindiwe Business Academy, established in December 2021, exists to provide high impact education and resources for young women in finance. Its first graduating class, in Spring of 2022, will be a cohort of young women from East Africa who have attained professional competency in the skill of bookkeeping with the promise of gainful work opportunities – to help foster independence and financial freedom – upon their successful completion of the program.
This is an educational experience facilitated by AJOY, a financial management firm established in 2009 with a commitment to improving profitability of micro and small business enterprises while fostering the exponential growth of financially-sound, women-led businesses across the US and around the world. Paired with Brooks' 25 year background in education, which includes a Masters Degree in Education, ProAdvisor certification in QuickBooks Online (QBO), and trainer status with national organizations and Intuit (the makers of QBO) to provide professional training for users of QBO, the program at the The Phindiwe Business Academy is concretely structured to develop confidence and competency within its students.
The team at AJOY has executed a plan to develop strategic partnerships to ensure student success and entrepreneurial growth for each graduate of the program. Current partners include Tamara Horton with Studio Samuel Foundation and Kenyan athlete, Grace Kahura.
As the lead instructor of The Phindiwe Business Academy and the founder of AJOY, Tuesday believes this venture presents new and exciting opportunities, both for clients of the firm and for students of the academy. More information about The Phindiwe Academy and AJOY can be found by sending an email to info@ajoymanagement.com or following @ajoyworldwide.
