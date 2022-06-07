Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Denver, CO, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community.
Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas, but when their first daughter was born with Down Syndrome, he began to identify problems with existing products and wanted to figure out how to change them to meet the needs of their child. Between his innovative eye, Taryn’s writing and marketing skills, and ProBoPat support, they now have multiple products on the market and continue to grow their small business.
ProBoPat refers under-resourced inventors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana to volunteer patent professionals on a pro bono (free) basis. This MCRC Business Pathways program fosters small business growth for those who would not normally be able to afford patent application fees. This often saves inventors tens of thousands of dollars in patent costs, overcoming a barrier to intellectual property protection that low-income inventors face to success.
Pro bono programs were established across the country by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as part of the implementation of the American Invents Act of 2011 to assist low-income inventors in securing patents. ProBoPat is a longstanding collaboration between Mi Casa Resource Center, the Rocky Mountain United States Patent and Trademark Resource Office (USPTO), and the Colorado Bar Association.
Of the nonprofit’s success with creating pathways for low-income inventors, Mi Casa’s CEO Angeles Ortega said, “With this vital assistance from patent lawyers and their firms, our organization can continue providing access for asset building to inventors that would otherwise be unaffordable. This levels the playing field and makes sure no great idea is held back due to a lack of resources. For 46 years, Mi Casa has provided tools for success to underserved communities. We believe that each success through innovation helps families and communities thrive.”
About Mi Casa Resource Center:
Founded in 1976 by seven Denver-area mothers and a father, Mi Casa Resource Center educates, trains and supports youth and adults along career and business pathways to grow their income and achieve lasting economic success. Focused on fostering income growth and employment — self-employment, formal employment, and everything in between — Mi Casa Resource Center provides training and tailored support to help people take the next step on the journey toward financial prosperity. Learn more at MiCasaResourceCenter.org.
