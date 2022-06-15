Air & Waste Management Association’s Annual Conference Brings Environmental Scientists to San Francisco, June 27-30
Pittsburgh, PA, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Air & Waste Management Association’s 115th Annual Conference & Exhibition (ACE) will bring together hundreds of environmental professionals from around the world on June 27-30 in San Francisco, CA. This year’s conference on “Science & Sustainable Global Communities” offers a comprehensive technical program on the latest initiatives addressing current environmental issues, plus the long-awaited opportunity to network and create valuable connections at the Association’s first in-person ACE since 2019.
“We are elated to be able to reconnect in person after two years of conducting this meeting virtually,” said Nancy Meilahn Fowler, A&WMA President. “The core of ACE is a learning opportunity second to none in diverse and meaningful content. Our dedicated volunteers have assembled an exceptional collection of sessions, panels, presentations and posters from leading experts focused on cutting-edge environmental management issues. I guarantee that you will leave San Francisco with valuable insights and information.”
The conference kicks off at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco on Tuesday, June 28 at 8:30 a.m. PDT with the high-powered Keynote Session on “The Role of Science in Environmental Justice.” Panelists include Chris Chavez, Deputy Policy Director, Coalition for Clean Air; Philip M. Fine, Principal Deputy Associate Administrator for Policy, Office of Policy, U.S. EPA; Angela Johnson Meszaros, Managing Attorney, Earthjustice; and Philip T. Martien, Director: Assessment, Inventory, and Modeling Division, Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Over 28 panels and 33 platform sessions will cover topics such as EPA priorities, emerging contaminants, climate change, sustainability, air quality, and more. Other highlights include the Women’s Professional Development Luncheon, Port of Oakland technical tour, and student and young professional programs.
The conference is supported by many local, national and international sponsors, including the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, McCoy and Associates, UnifyTwin and 3M. Leading companies in the exhibit hall will also showcase their latest technology and solutions for the industry.
Registration is open online through June 23 and will be available on-site beginning Monday, June 27 at the Hyatt Regency. Press passes are available with credentials.
Conference details can be found online at www.awma.org/ACE2022.
About the Air & Waste Management Association
The Air & Waste Management Association (A&WMA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional organization that enhances knowledge and expertise by providing a neutral forum for information exchange, professional development, networking opportunities, public education and outreach to more than 5,000 environmental professionals in 65 countries. A&WMA promotes global environmental responsibility and increases the effectiveness of organizations to make critical decisions that benefit society. More information about the organization can be found at the Association website at www.awma.org.
