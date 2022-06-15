Volt Lifeproof Grooming: the Beard Products That Save the World
Santa Ana, CA, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the last few decades, well-groomed beards have gained more widespread popularity and have become more associated with the image of the trendy modern man than ever before. As with all things, this newfound level of popularity for beards will demand the innovation and development of new and unique beard products. After all, 100 years ago, the only beard product available on the market was beard oil. Nowadays we have beard oil, beard balm, beard butter, beard wax, beard color, and many more new and developing products on the market.
However, one thing that was absolutely not as much of a concern 100 years ago was the nature of the world and our own environment. More specifically, the eco-friendly practices that we try and maintain when making products today, and which Volt Grooming makes their goal to uphold: To give a man everything he needs to look and feel his best, and to do so without compromise to the environment or the quality of the products.
Volt Grooming's lineup includes just about any beard product a man could ever need, including their most innovative products like Volt Instant Beard Color. But what really makes Volt stand out? Minimal plastic and recyclable packaging. For example, Volt Grooming beard balm is made of 100% natural organic ingredients and hand-poured into tins, which are made of recyclable/reusable aluminum. The same goes with Volt Grooming Beard wax as well. Volt’s bottle of beard oil is made from glass with a rubber dropper. And even Volt’s beard brushes and combs are crafted of 100% pear/pine wood, and natural boar bristles. Pretty soon, Volt is going to be close to 95% plastic-free, and constantly improving.
Whether you are a bearded individual or not, eco-friendly products are the way to go, especially considering the increasing concerns for the health of our oceans, forests, and atmosphere. Jaro, Volt’s founder (and avid surfer) has seen, first-hand, the increasingly worrying issues with pollution in our ocean’s. As a result, he was determined to do something about it.
“The rising mountains of landfills and darkness of pollution spreading across our lands is deeply concerning, but seeing oceans and shores covered with blankets of garbage is absolutely devastating.
“The problem is that many brands out there express their deep concern about these issues but very few actually do something about it. We are committed to become 99% plastic free when it comes to our packaging by the end of 2023, that is my goal.”
