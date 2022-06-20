Detroit-Local Marc Davis Publishes New Children's Book, "Finding Nylah's Superpowers," to Help Children Find Their Superpower
Finding Nylah’s Superpowers is a funny, compelling, and accessible story that teaches young children about self-worth, bravery, and celebrating their differences.
Detroit, MI, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cultivating Courage founder Marc Davis releases his debut children’s book, titled, "Finding Nylah’s Superpowers." Come and join 6-year-old Nylah’s journey of discovering her superpowers. The life of a young bunny rabbit can be tough sometimes, especially for one who just wants to fit in. Nylah doesn’t always like what she sees in the mirror. Everyone is different; at first, Nylah doesn’t realize that’s what makes her so special. When Nylah faces challenges in some exciting situations, she discovers and uses her superpowers to save the day. "Nylah’s story might help you find your superpowers, too. Let’s find out together," says Davis.
"Finding Nylah’s Superpowers" is a funny, compelling, and accessible story that teaches young children about self-worth, bravery, and celebrating their differences. Nylah shows kids that they are beautiful, special, and enough - just the way they are. With engaging storytelling and exciting illustrations, kids of all ages will enjoy this book and appreciate its message: It’s okay to be different. Being you is your superpower.
"Finding Nylah’s Superpowers" is now available in paperback ($15.99) and hardcover ($22.99). Grab your copy on Amazon.
About the Author
Marc Davis is the founder of Cultivating Courage. The nonprofit organization works to empower, uplift, and inspire children and teens. It is his hope that "Finding Nylah’s Superpowers" helps children discover that they are more than enough–just the way they are. Davis is a native of Detroit, Michigan and a graduate of Western Michigan University. His philosophy is to live with love and purpose.
High-res scans to your specification are available upon request; scanning from the book or lifting images from the mechanical file are strictly prohibited.
Please contact Cassandre Durocher to schedule an interview with Mr. Davis or to request preview copies of "Finding Nylah’s Superpowers." Visit www.marcadavis.com for more information.
Contact
(202) 810-0865
