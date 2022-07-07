Entrepreneurial-Driven Individuals Seek Multi-Unit Franchise Opportunities at Leading Children's Cooking School

Young Chefs Academy is witnessing a rise in both new and existing multi-unit franchise partners. According to FRANdata, this form of franchising is on the rise, with 54 percent of all franchised units in the U.S. now controlled by multiple owners. Young Chefs Academy has seen a surge in multi-unit interest, along with 35% same-store revenue increase from 2019 to 2021. Franchise owners have proven their ability to scale the business and want to open a second and third location.