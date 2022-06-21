Telarus Announces the Acquisition of TCG
Sandy, UT, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, one of the largest Technology Solutions Brokerage of cloud, unified communications, contact center, network services, cybersecurity, IoT, and mobility, today announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Florida-based TCG, a leading brokerage of advanced network, unified communications, and mobile internet access solutions.
“We are excited to welcome TCG’s employees and technology advisors to the Telarus family,” commented Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “Dan Pirigyi and his leadership team have a legacy of methodically growing the business and helping their partners achieve their goals, especially related to Network, UCaaS, and Cybersecurity – three areas of strategic growth and continued investment for us.”
Once the transaction is finalized, Telarus will be recognized as the top TSB for a majority of the relevant and influential network and cloud-based service providers in the channel. The combined organization will offer its network of global independent advisors unparalleled access to technical expertise, supplier support, increased vendor options, proprietary engineering software tools, complimentary educational opportunities, and preferential pricing that no other TSB can offer. In addition, the combined entity will be the largest TSB in the channel, in both new monthly bookings and revenue.
“The synergy between our two companies is pretty amazing,” added Dan Pirigyi, president of TCG and now the SVP of Strategic Partners at Telarus. “When you look at culture, supplier portfolios, and our respective partner support structures, it is clear just how complimentary our companies are.”
TCG, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was founded in 1991. With Dan Pirigyi taking the leadership reins in 2012, TCG experienced an acceleration of its already impressive growth trajectory. Boasting over 6,000 nationwide partners and 20 channel managers positioned strategically across the country, TCG is best known for the consistent white-glove service they provide to their technology advisors, MSPs, VARs, and integrators. TCG has been a consistent top partner with the largest cable companies and with the three largest telecom providers.
"Our combined company will have over a dozen more partner development managers in the field, which means we will be able to deliver the extended value proposition to our valued partners on an increasingly local basis," added Dan Foster, CRO of Telarus. "With our combined back-office staff of industry veterans, patented software tools, and sales engineers, we will continue to raise the bar of delivering white glove, personalized service that advisors have come to expect."
If you are interested in becoming a sales partner of Telarus, please call 877-346-3232 or visit us online at www.telarus.com.
About Telarus
Telarus is one of the largest Solutions Brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our agent-partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner’s growth we have created industry-leading apps, tools, and experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002, we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
Chad Dixon - VP of Marketing
813-591-5846
