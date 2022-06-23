Tra Publishing to Release "The Rare, Tiny Flower," by Kitty O’Meara
A picture book that follows the success of her viral poem and best-selling book about the pandemic.
Miami, FL, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tra Publishing is pleased to announce the June 28, 2022 publication of "The Rare, Tiny Flower," a picture book for children ages 4–8 (and readers of all ages) by Kitty O’Meara. The author is most known for her viral poem and subsequent best-selling book about the pandemic, "And the People Stayed Home" (Tra Publishing, Fall 2020), and "The Rare, Tiny Flower" is a powerful follow-up to it. The worldwide acclaim for O’Meara’s COVID-19 poem (she was called “the poet laureate of the pandemic” by O, The Oprah Magazine) generated a great deal of attention, followed by curiosity about what O’Meara might do as a follow-up. Tra Publishing is thrilled to be publishing "The Rare, Tiny Flower" as well working with the author on future picture books.
"The Rare, Tiny Flower" illustrates a deeply touching, insightful, and prescient rhyming poem by O’Meara. A timely and timeless tale that celebrates difference, tolerance, and unity, the story begins with a clear-eyed look at negative aspects of humanity such as divisiveness, lack of respect for the opinions of others, and humans’ propensity to escalate arguments and feed off disagreement. We see what can happen when things fall apart. The narrative then progresses to envision how to repair this type of rift, and to show all the good that can happen when people transcend differences and come together in harmony.
The poem features a mysterious flower that looks different to each viewer, which leads to strife as everyone insists that their vision is “right.” Political leaders and even botanists are unable to agree on the nature of the flower - anger builds until war is declared. It takes a young girl to encourage people to look, to listen to each other, and to see from a more tolerant place, as she points out that the flower is, in fact, quite multi-dimensional. The thought-provoking story then unfolds in ways that are surprising and heartening.
The 40-page book is illustrated by award-winning illustrator Quim Torres. He has been long-listed for the World Illustration Awards 2022 for his work on this book. The book is art directed by Jefferson Quintana, with creative direction overseen by Ilona Oppenheim, publisher and creative director of Tra Publishing. An interview with Kitty O’Meara is included as back matter.
"The Rare, Tiny Flower" is in some ways thematically similar to O’Meara’s book about COVID-19 and lockdown, "And the People Stayed Home," in that it can be read both as a timeless commentary on human nature and as a response to current events. It is a book that will appeal to children, to families, and to teachers who work with young children.
“There are many problems troubling our world today, among them the continuing war in Ukraine, escalating political hostility in the U.S., and shocking violence on the news daily, including horrific mass shootings in our country. We’ve sadly seen, again and again, that when people are overwhelmed they may choose to allow anxiety to mute their spirits and gifts,” O’Meara says. “When voices are raised in anger and fear, no one can be heard. Reason and imagination depart. Our very humanity becomes threatened, and these eruptions of violence and irrationality gain a foothold. We need to deeply consider how these behaviors and this anxious energy affect our children and how they view the world. Is it a safe place that will nurture their gifts and joy or a dark world of anger and despair?
“In 'The Rare, Tiny Flower,' I wanted to show that every voice, every gift, is here to meet the world’s needs. Hope is as powerful and possible a fuel as cynicism. Space and time for listening and peaceful reflection are vital. We need to grant this to ourselves and others so we can reunite and get to our deep and necessary work respectfully and creatively.”
O’Meara’s thought-provoking poem begins with these words:
Once, in the forest,
a bird dropped a seed.
It wasn’t a sapling,
it wasn’t a weed,
but a rare, tiny flower
that found light and grew.
To some it looked red,
to some it looked blue.
“We are so pleased to be doing a second book with Kitty O’Meara. We found the experience of working with her on the best-selling And the People Stayed Home to be incredibly rewarding, and the fact that the book has resonated with so many readers is gratifying as a publisher,” says Ilona Oppenheim, publisher and creative director of Tra Publishing. “The Rare, Tiny Flower explores significant and serious themes and important values, but does so with a lightheartedness that will appeal to children and families.”
About Kitty O’Meara
Kitty O’Meara lives near Madison, Wisconsin, with her husband, Phillip Hagedorn, their five rescue dogs, three cats, gardens, and books. A former teacher of middle school writing and literature and a hospital and hospice chaplain and currently a spiritual director, O’Meara has been a lifelong writer and artist. She has been called “the poet laureate of the pandemic” based on her wildly popular, widely circulated, and hopeful poem about the coronavirus pandemic. That poem is illustrated and presented in book form in And the People Stayed Home, her first print book, published by Tra Publishing.
About Quim Torres
Quim Torres is an award-winning illustrator and author based in Barcelona. He has illustrated several children’s books, including the recent titles Sweet People Are Everywhere by Alice Walker, La noche más noche, Alera i Perot, How Grandpa Disappeared, Quel mari pour Jolie souris?, Contes et légendes d'Espagne, and Tant de gust senyor Calders, and he is the author of the middle grade novel Constel·lacions. He has studied art therapy and Gestalt psychology, and he teaches workshops in which drawing becomes a means of self-discovery.
About Tra Publishing
Tra Publishing creates beautifully crafted books about fine and decorative arts, architecture, and design that inspire social, cultural, and environmental awareness. Particular emphasis is placed on the physical components of the bookmaking process, resulting in books that are both works of art and modes of expression. Tra began publishing children’s books in 2020, with the best-selling And the People Stayed Home by Kitty O’Meara. Based in Miami, Tra was founded in 2016 by graphic designer and author Ilona Oppenheim. The publishing company works closely and often collaboratively with its artists and writers, treating each title as an entirely original experience. Tra is passionate about books, and passionate about the contribution each book can make. As part of that commitment, proceeds of many of Tra’s titles are donated to environmental, arts and activist organizations. Tra’s books are distributed worldwide through Simon & Schuster. For more information visit www.trapublishing.com. Follow Tra on Instagram @trapublishing.
The Rare, Tiny Flower
By Kitty O’Meara
Illustrated by Quim Torres
June 28, 2022
Hardcover
40 Pages
Color Illustrations Throughout
9.25 x 12 inches
Retail Price: $18.99 US ($25.99 CAN)
ISBN: 978-1-7347618-2-5
