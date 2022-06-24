Hot Tubs and Spas St. Louis Dealer, Baker Pool, Promotes Using a Hot Tub to Improve Senior Health
St. Louis, MO, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a hot tub and spa store offering Hot Spring Spas to the greater St. Louis area shares 3 Ways Soaking in a Hot Tub Can Improve Senior Health.
"Living the best life as people age involves knowing how to stay fit and healthy. While exercise plays an important role in vitality, not everyone can handle regular physical activity," said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. Chronic pain often makes movement uncomfortable. Add to that, the challenges of getting to a gym or fitness center; seniors have limited choices for staying healthy and strong.
Here's how to use a hot tub for senior health.
Soak Away Aches and Pains - The best feature of the modern hot tub is sustained, elevated heat. Unlike a hot bath that starts to cool the minute you get in, the spa's temperature-controlled water stays hot until you decide to get out. With elevated heat and invigorating massage penetrating deep under the skin, the hot tub zaps away aches and pains on contact.
Cardiovascular Conditioning - Aerobic exercise isn't the only way to promote a healthy heart. Soaking in a hot tub can boost cardiovascular health as well. Submerging the body in hot water causes circulation to increase, which triggers the heart to work faster. In small amounts, using the hot tub can mimic the physiological effects of light cardiovascular exercise, giving seniors a smart, healthy reason to soak.
Buoyancy for Support - Seniors dealing with arthritis or joint pain often find physical activity painful or difficult. With a hot tub at home, it's easy to soak in comfort as buoyancy supports and cushions the joints increasing flexibility and range of motion. With pain-free movement, it's fun to use resistance bands or the natural resistance of the water to strengthen, tone, and shape the body safely.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry's favorite models available, we're sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We're continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
