Bench International Launches "Digitization of Healthcare Technology" Practice
Practice Supported by Visionaries in Digital Technology to Complement Bench’s 45+ Years in Life Sciences Executive Search
San Diego, CA, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, announces the launch of its Digitization of Healthcare Technology practice. Bench International’s Technology Team (BITT) is comprised of seasoned life sciences recruitment executives supported by thought leaders of digital healthcare who are providing market and strategic insights on the digitization of life sciences and healthcare and its impact on C-suite and Board talent.
BITT was created to meet a rapidly growing demand for technology expertise within life sciences organizations. Technology and, specifically data science, are revolutionizing every aspect of healthcare from drug discovery to remote healthcare delivery, resulting in a shift in required leadership skills. As a result, life science executives are being challenged with predicting "what’s next," driving technology investments, and hiring and leading a new generation of employees.
“Bench has a 45+ year history of deep experience and global presence within life sciences. Our expansion into the intersection of digital technologies and life sciences was a natural progression to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. “Our Advisory Board will be critical in the creation of this practice area. We will look to them to keep us appraised of relevant developments in technology and industry trends likely to influence businesses in the life sciences, and how best to implement, manage and monetize digital technology.”
The BITT Advisory Board is comprised of:
- Daniel Jue, Co-founder & CTO of LiveFreely, Inc
- Dave J. Whelan, Chief Executive Officer of BioscienceLA
- Debbie Lin, PhD, Executive in Residence, DigitalDx Ventures
- Jon Warner, US President, ORCHA Health
- Tracy Donegan, Chief Information and Innovation Officer, MLK Community Healthcare
- Mamatha Shekar, PhD, Consultant
- Steve Martin, former Founder/Executive Managing Director, Pace Harmon
About Bench International
Bench International is a woman-founded executive search firm with a 45+ year history serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench’s scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. Over 50% of hires in the last five years meet diversity standards. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information visit www.benchinternational.com.
