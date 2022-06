Belse Welcomes Long Time Vegan Tulsi Gabbard for a Relaxed Chat on All Her Loves and Passions

New York, NY, June 24, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Belse is delighted to welcome long-time vegan Tulsi Gabbard to the restaurant tonight where she will be engaging in a stimulating discussion with their guests.Discussions will be centered around her love of the Earth, animals, the ocean, Hawaii, health & fitness, sports and other various topics.At Belse Plant Cuisine, they are lovers of community and conversation. To that, they will soon be announcing a program promoting conversations with compelling and intriguing people in the Vegan community. As a soft kickoff, they are pleased to welcome one of the most fascinating people in the world.This will be a politically neutral space, and all conversations will be friendly and positive.