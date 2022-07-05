Dave & Buster's and The Coca-Cola Company Launch First MicroMarket Inside a Full-Service Restaurant
Summer is here and Dave & Buster’s has teamed up with The Coca-Cola Company to deliver a revolutionary new MicroMarket experience, called Game & Go, the first entirely frictionless market checkout process within a full-service restaurant.
Hollywood, FL, July 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Summer is here and Dave & Buster’s has teamed up with The Coca-Cola Company to deliver a revolutionary new Zippin-powered checkout-free experience, called Game & Go, the first entirely frictionless market checkout process within a full-service restaurant.
“Innovation is critical in the entertainment business and our new Game & Go MicroMarket is truly state of the art,” said Brandon Coleman III, SVP & CMO of Dave & Buster’s. “Our F&B team partnered closely with The Coca-Cola Company to bring this exciting new technology to life and I think the guest is really going to enjoy the new food and drinks, as well as frictionless payment.”
Dave & Buster’s is refreshing the world like never before, where family and fun come together as the premiere entertainment destination for Summer in the Great Indoors.
In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, Zippin, and The Central Group, Dave & Buster’s is now able to offer guests a new choice for dining, in addition to sitting down in the restaurant or ordering a drink at the bar, with seamless checkout free technology to zip in and zip out.
”Consumers crave the freedom to explore and enjoy more drink options than ever before,” says Christina Ruggiero, President, North America Operations – Central Zone, The Coca-Cola Company. “Game & Go at Dave & Buster’s is an innovative collaboration that pairs refreshing Coca-Cola beverages with mouthwatering meals – and summer fun!”
Zippin is a leader in checkout-free retail technology, powering numerous stores around the world in locations, including sports venues, stadiums, airports and office parks. Dave & Buster’s is the first to conceptualize this within the full-service restaurant landscape. The Central Group was responsible for the fabrication and development of this groundbreaking shopping experience.
Join us on July 7, 2022, at 1:30 PM EST at Dave & Buster’s at 3000 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33020 for a Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting and Exclusive Restaurant Tour with Dave & Buster’s COO, Margo Manning. Taste the technology of tomorrow with Game & Go!
Every Dave & Buster’s presents an interactive environment where guests can enjoy a variety of food and beverages from a robust menu made with fresh ingredients, watch the latest game at the high-energy state-of-the-art D&B sports bar with a 40-foot screen WOW wall, and find the latest immersive gameplay at the Midway.
For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.
About Dave & Buster’s:
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.
About The Coca-Cola Company:
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Zippin:
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology, enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Our patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience, banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin’s technology is being used by retailers on four continents to power checkout-free experiences in their street-front retail stores, as well as stores, kiosks and concession stands in a wide variety of venues such as stadiums, offices, airports, train stations, hotels, convention centers and residential buildings. For more information, visit https://www.getzippin.com.
About The Central Group:
Central was founded over 40 years ago on the values of entrepreneurship, client value and a commitment to our people. Today, we continue this legacy with an extensive team of dedicated and hard-working individuals focused on innovative retail solutions that drive client performance. For more information, visit centralgrp.com or email domenic.cecol@centralgrp.com.
Contact: Steve Seidel, PR@TheSeidelAgency.com
