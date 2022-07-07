Exportier - Data Export Reached 25% Installation Growth in Q2 2022
Exportier - Data Export, the Shopify data export app from Alpha Serve, has shown 25% installation growth results in Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022. Year-to-date installs natively grow x5 compared to the same period of 2021.
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Starting from the beginning of 2021 Alpha Serve has invested in strengthening their Shopify apps usability and performance, as well as focused on product awareness in terms of marketing. Security is one of the key points in the development process, thus Alpha Serve joined OWASP Foundation in May 2022.
Exportier - Data Export is a convenient and easy-to-use application for Shopify CSV export. It allows users to easily export Shopify orders, export Shopify products, customers, transactions, etc in .CSV and .XLSX formats. This will enable customers to work deeply with this data not only for marketing purposes (such as using Shopify customers export for email campaigns) but also for Shopify store analytics.
This is possible thanks to built-in Shopify reports templates which are available in Exportier - Data Export from Alpha Serve. With templates, users can easily export all orders for the last 30 days or all canceled orders, as well as many other useful Shopify data.
According to Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve, more than 700 stores have already preferred Exportier - Data Export as the main tool for Shopify data export and Shopify reports app.
“This recognition confirms that Alpha Serve apps deliver exceptionally secure and reliable data export options to the Shopify store owners and managers. In addition to our focus on the best user experience, qualified customer support has always been one of our top priorities. Our support team is always open to helping users with Shopify reports configuration. We also offer live demo sessions and collect users’ feedback, as it is our main source of further product development roadmap," Anna Odrynska says.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that develops B2B applications for data exports and BI integrations. By now, Alpha Serve has been named an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner as well as a trusted Shopify App Store Partner and ServiceNow Technology Partner.
Exportier - Data Export is a convenient and easy-to-use application for Shopify CSV export. It allows users to easily export Shopify orders, export Shopify products, customers, transactions, etc in .CSV and .XLSX formats. This will enable customers to work deeply with this data not only for marketing purposes (such as using Shopify customers export for email campaigns) but also for Shopify store analytics.
This is possible thanks to built-in Shopify reports templates which are available in Exportier - Data Export from Alpha Serve. With templates, users can easily export all orders for the last 30 days or all canceled orders, as well as many other useful Shopify data.
According to Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve, more than 700 stores have already preferred Exportier - Data Export as the main tool for Shopify data export and Shopify reports app.
“This recognition confirms that Alpha Serve apps deliver exceptionally secure and reliable data export options to the Shopify store owners and managers. In addition to our focus on the best user experience, qualified customer support has always been one of our top priorities. Our support team is always open to helping users with Shopify reports configuration. We also offer live demo sessions and collect users’ feedback, as it is our main source of further product development roadmap," Anna Odrynska says.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that develops B2B applications for data exports and BI integrations. By now, Alpha Serve has been named an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner as well as a trusted Shopify App Store Partner and ServiceNow Technology Partner.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Categories