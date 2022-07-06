Christ Church’s Signature Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2022
A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world.
Rockaway, NJ, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 9,500 member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2022 on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multicampus Christ Church, this event draws thousands from the region and around the world in person and online to pray for their communities, the nation and the world.
Special guests include author and pastor Bob Sorge, worship artists David & Nicole Binion and the Christ Church Collective. Dr. Ireland, author of over 20 books including Raising a Child Who Prays: Teaching Your Family the Power of Prayer, will share timely instructions on how to renew yourself in prayer.
For more information on the event and the 40-Day Journey leading up to Prayerfest, access the event’s site at http://www.Prayerfest.net.
Contact
Rev. Ryan E. Faison, Prayerfest 2022 Producer
973-783-1010 ext. 270
Prayerfest.net
