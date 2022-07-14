AloeMD Signs Top Pickleball Pro Tyson McGuffin
Keller, TX, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AloeMD, LLC (Dallas, TX), creator of pickleball’s “go-to” patented topical cream for pain and injury recovery, solidifies its place at the elite level of the sport by signing Tyson McGuffin as its premier Pro Partner. McGuffin, one of the most talented and recognizable Pro Pickleball Athletes, has embraced AloeMD since its arrival on Tour and will be making his official debut as the AloeMD Brand Ambassador starting Thursday, August 4 at the Sketchers Invitational in Manhattan Beach, CA.
“AloeMD is by far the best pain relief cream on the market – from recovery to general relief of aches and pains, there is no better product. I have been using it since the first day I was introduced, so I am very excited to be a part of the team.” - Tyson McGuffin
Pickleball is exploding as the fastest growing sport in the United States and AloeMD is a sponsor of the Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, where Tyson and all top pickleball pros perform.
The Company believes professional pickleball is the perfect way to promote consumer awareness of AloeMD™ Plus’ value for pain and recovery. Its instant analgesic ability to help the body accelerate repair from all types of physical injury make its placement in the sport of pickleball a perfect match.
“I met Tyson during consumer testing at a PPA event last Fall at the Oasis Pickleball Club in Rockwall, Texas,” Chris Hardy, Founder & CEO of AloeMD explains, “I was in awe watching him in tournament play, but since then, getting to know him and his family has truly been an honor. Tyson is an amazing talent, but an even better human being. We are thrilled to partner with him in establishing AloeMD Plus as a vital component to every pickleballer’s daily regimen.” Hardy continues, “Pain relief and recovery products are as important as the paddle is to performance for pros and amateurs alike. Pickleball is not only here to stay – it is growing in a big way.
AloeMD, LLC is a skincare, health, and wellness company that makes patented, certified natural products with a focus on the therapeutic benefits of pure, natural aloe vera to promote a healthier you - inside and out. Their flagship product, AloeMD™ Plus Acute Relief Creme, is an orthomolecular transdermal cream that was formulated by medical doctors and bears a patent that validates over 20 years of clinical science and research. An initial suite of wellness skincare products is available online at www.AloeMD.com and the Company has plans to introduce other portfolio wellness products in 2022 and 2023.
Jillian Corley, Vice President of Global Marketing
AloeMD, LLC
101 E. Park Blvd.
Suite 600
Plano, Texas 75074
jcorley@hwbenterprises.com
305.219.6470
