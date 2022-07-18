NationalNutrition.ca Announces Its New Partnership with Douglas Laboratories
Canada’s top natural health retailer, National Nutrition dot CA, is excited to announce its new partnership with Douglas Laboratories, a leading supplement company specializing in clinical-grade natural health and sports supplements.
Orillia, Canada, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clinical grade vitamins and supplements are no longer reserved for prescription – Canada’s top natural health retailer, National Nutrition dot CA, is excited to announce its new partnership with Douglas Laboratories, a leading supplement company specializing in clinical-grade natural health and sports supplements. Joining National Nutrition’s impressive list of top-quality brands, this partnership will ensure easier access to high-quality supplements that are clean, Certified for Sport® and recommended by leading natural health care practitioners.
Quality Controlled Every Step Of The Way
Canadian company, Douglas Labs, is recognized as a leader in the development of high-quality, science-based supplements that support healthy lifestyles including healthy aging. For over 60 years, they’ve been Innovating and developing supplements that meet the needs of health care practitioners, patients and athletes. Douglas Labs starts their quality control testing at the raw materials stage, making sure all ingredients are tested for potency, contaminants and heavy metals. The raw materials then undergo a rigorous quality-control process and finally, their finished products are manufactured and tested in Canada to comply with NSF International quality standards and USP testing methods. Additionally, their products are GMO free and are tested for well-known allergens, ensuring no cross-contamination.
Innovative, Clinical Grade Products
Douglas Labs’ science-based approach and innovative formulas to address healthy aging and active lifestyles are what make them stand out. Offering clinical-grade supplements such as: Preventive X, a cutting edge, highly absorbable multivitamin, Magnesium Glycinate in its active form, and clean athletic formulas like Klean omega and Klean active multivitamin. These supplements are used and recommended by health care practitioners who practice complementary medicine and are now available to National Nutrition dot CA’s customers.
“Partnering with National Nutrition just made sense. We are thrilled to forge a partnership with National Nutrition,” says Douglas Labs’ Director of Training, Jacqueline Cooper. “To be able to offer our clinical-grade supplements to National Nutrition’s customers across Canada has been a goal of Douglas Labs.”
She continues, "At Douglas Labs, we focus on delivering quality products that help athletes and health-minded individuals achieve their goals. We are excited to now reach National Nutrition’s customers and help them achieve their health goals, as well as support their local naturopathic doctors and holistic nutritionists with our line of products.”
Offering a Clinical Brand That’s Respected Amongst Practitioners
National Nutrition’s CEO, Darren Firth, says: “Providing our customers with the best that natural health has to offer has always been our mission. We are thrilled to be able to offer a respected clinical brand that will help our customers perform at their personal best.”
“Currently, we have added 50 Douglas Labs products, and that’s just the beginning.”
Not only does Douglas Labs focus on quality control, but like National Nutrition, they believe in community and social responsibility. They are dedicated to global sustainability and providing underprivileged communities with optimal natural health supplements and care.
National Nutrition’s new selection of Douglas Labs products can be viewed in their dedicated Douglas Labs supplements section.
About National Nutrition
For over 25 years, Canada’s award-winning online vitamin & supplement store, National Nutrition dot CA, has remained customer-focused. They’re committed to providing their customers with top-quality supplements from the industry's leading and innovative brands. National Nutrition dot CA sets themselves apart because they’ve dedicated themselves to empowering their customers with natural health knowledge by leading industry experts through videos on its Youtube channel and health-related articles on its website.
About National Nutrition
For over 25 years, Canada’s award-winning online vitamin & supplement store, National Nutrition dot CA, has remained customer-focused. They’re committed to providing their customers with top-quality supplements from the industry's leading and innovative brands. National Nutrition dot CA sets themselves apart because they’ve dedicated themselves to empowering their customers with natural health knowledge by leading industry experts through videos on its Youtube channel and health-related articles on its website.
Contact
National NutritionContact
Darren Firth
705-325-9772
https://www.nationalnutrition.ca/
Darren Firth
705-325-9772
https://www.nationalnutrition.ca/
