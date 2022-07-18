Allison L. Hertz, Esq., BCS of Kaye Bender Rembaum Named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee of The FL Bar's RPPTL Section

Allison L. Hertz, of Florida Community Association Law Firm Kaye Bender Rembaum, has been named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee. This committee is an arm of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law (RPPTL) Section of The Florida Bar.