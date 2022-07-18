Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia.
Raleigh, NC, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mako Medical, the company responsible for providing over 14M COVID tests to over 43 states has announced it is expanding its presence throughout Virginia. The demand for Mako Medical is high in Virginia.
“Our team sees several opportunities to expand our services to medical facilities, nursing homes, long term care facilities, and urgent cares,” said Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical. Mako Medical is a medical testing company, capable of performing over 4,000 different types of tests including blood, allergies, genetic, toxicology, and molecular testing.
“We are excited to expand in Virginia and look forward to creating many new jobs and servicing thousands of new patients,” said Chad Price CEO of Mako Medical.
Bob Perman
844-625-6522
Makomedical.com
