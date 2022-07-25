VRC Metal Systems Has Been Chosen for U.S. Navy’s 2022 Navy REPTX, Sponsored by NAVSEA 05T
Box Elder, SD, July 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, announced today that they have been selected by the U.S. Navy to take part in the 2022 Navy REPTX, sponsored by NAVSEA 05T to provide solutions for pier-side and shipboard cold spray corrosion and battle damage repair and mitigation. The 2022 Navy REPTX, sponsored by NAVSEA 05T allows solutions to be demonstrated onboard the Navy’s Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) in a one-on-one setting between August 22 - September 2, 2022, at the Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, CA. This is a major step for VRC Metal Systems towards their mission to provide reliable metals disposition technologies, innovative solutions, and manufactured components to provide their customers with an unparalleled edge in their respective markets.
This news comes in the wake of many recent major accomplishments for VRC Metal Systems, including:
The development of their C.A.M.P. Site™ fieldable enclosed, self-supporting portable cold spray unit to repair corrosion and battle damage.
The development of their VRC® Dragonfly™ system; another fieldable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs by repairing components in place while the ship is in port or at sea.
"VRC is committed to the success of the US Navy in implementing cold spray technology. Being selected to participate in the Navy’s REPTX program demonstrates the Navy’s confidence in VRC equipment and expertise,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO & Co-Founder, of VRC Metal Systems.
To learn more about our products and the technological innovations that are making VRC to be the leader in the cold spray industry, visit www.VRCMetalSystems.com.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems, LLC was founded in January 2013 after obtaining an exclusive license for commercialization of the patent for hand-held high pressure supersonic cold spray. Our high-pressure cold spray system deposits similar or dissimilar metals on most metallic surfaces including heat sensitive applications, making previously impossible repairs now achievable. High pressure cold spray enables game changing solutions for repair, additive manufacturing, and protective/sacrificial coatings. VRC is heavily involved in developing cold spray and advanced manufacturing for the Department of Defense as well as commercial clients. VRC is a full-service cold spray company focused on equipment development and manufacturing, as well as performing research and development, fee for service cold spray processing, materials development, equipment integration, training and on-site support. VRC Metal Systems, LLC is the only manufacturer of hand-held high pressure portable cold spray systems in the world.
To learn more about VRC Metal Systems and about the 2022 Navy REPTX, visit: https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release/.
VRC Metal Systems
600 N Ellsworth Rd.
Box Elder, SD 57719
605-716-0061
robert.osthus@vrcmetalsystems.com
www.VRCMetalSystems.com
This news comes in the wake of many recent major accomplishments for VRC Metal Systems, including:
The development of their C.A.M.P. Site™ fieldable enclosed, self-supporting portable cold spray unit to repair corrosion and battle damage.
The development of their VRC® Dragonfly™ system; another fieldable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs by repairing components in place while the ship is in port or at sea.
"VRC is committed to the success of the US Navy in implementing cold spray technology. Being selected to participate in the Navy’s REPTX program demonstrates the Navy’s confidence in VRC equipment and expertise,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO & Co-Founder, of VRC Metal Systems.
To learn more about our products and the technological innovations that are making VRC to be the leader in the cold spray industry, visit www.VRCMetalSystems.com.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems, LLC was founded in January 2013 after obtaining an exclusive license for commercialization of the patent for hand-held high pressure supersonic cold spray. Our high-pressure cold spray system deposits similar or dissimilar metals on most metallic surfaces including heat sensitive applications, making previously impossible repairs now achievable. High pressure cold spray enables game changing solutions for repair, additive manufacturing, and protective/sacrificial coatings. VRC is heavily involved in developing cold spray and advanced manufacturing for the Department of Defense as well as commercial clients. VRC is a full-service cold spray company focused on equipment development and manufacturing, as well as performing research and development, fee for service cold spray processing, materials development, equipment integration, training and on-site support. VRC Metal Systems, LLC is the only manufacturer of hand-held high pressure portable cold spray systems in the world.
To learn more about VRC Metal Systems and about the 2022 Navy REPTX, visit: https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release/.
VRC Metal Systems
600 N Ellsworth Rd.
Box Elder, SD 57719
605-716-0061
robert.osthus@vrcmetalsystems.com
www.VRCMetalSystems.com
Contact
VRC Metal SystemsContact
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release/
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release/
Multimedia
Categories