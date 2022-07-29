Approved Mortgage Continues to Grow Team and Community Outreach Programs
Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker, adds additional team members to its growing sales team while continuing to increase the company’s community outreach program with more local event sponsorships and charitable donations.
Indianapolis, IN, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Approved Mortgage is pleased to announce this month’s newest team members that have joined the company’s sales team and a review of the most recent community outreach programs.
The growth-minded mortgage banker entered the third quarter of the fiscal year with a focus on expanding its community outreach programs by investing more into local event sponsorships and support of local charities. Additionally, the company boosted its sales team by adding new hires.
“We continue to recruit and attract exceptional talent to our award-winning organization while we also increase our investment in local events and charities,” said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage. “We are very excited to welcome our newest new team members that will help our company’s growth and support the mission of our community outreach programs.”
Armond Wright has joined the company as a Mortgage Advisor, where he will serve as a licensed loan originator. Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Armond earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Toledo and an MBA from the University of Findlay. He holds a Six Sigma Black Belt from the University of Villanova. Upon joining the company, Armond also brings their recent experience as a real estate broker and investor.
Bart Spencer also joins the company as a Mortgage Advisor. Originally from a farm in west central Indiana, Bart earned a degree in business from Indiana University. In addition to joining the company as a licensed loan originator, he has extensive experience designing and building custom homes.
The locally owned mortgage company recently celebrated its 30th year in business. It has also recently supported several local community and non-for-profit events as part of its community outreach programs. Beginning with the company’s first annual BBQ event, the company collaborated with a local catering business and provided free food to local real estate professionals and civil service workers. The company also recently supported one of the most significant annual events for the Aspire Economic Development and Chamber Alliance to help drive economic development and business success in Johnson County. Additionally, the mortgage banker sponsored the 3rd Annual Burn the Cork event and helped raise money for the Hoosier Burn Camp, which helps young people who have suffered severe burns.
About Approved Mortgage
Approved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana, with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 30 years, Approved Mortgage is recognized by Zillow® as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entrepreneur.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender with in-house underwriting that allows for same-day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that have served thousands of families, making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages, and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, and business loans, including SBA and lines of credit. We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product you need and the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.
The growth-minded mortgage banker entered the third quarter of the fiscal year with a focus on expanding its community outreach programs by investing more into local event sponsorships and support of local charities. Additionally, the company boosted its sales team by adding new hires.
“We continue to recruit and attract exceptional talent to our award-winning organization while we also increase our investment in local events and charities,” said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage. “We are very excited to welcome our newest new team members that will help our company’s growth and support the mission of our community outreach programs.”
Armond Wright has joined the company as a Mortgage Advisor, where he will serve as a licensed loan originator. Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Armond earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Toledo and an MBA from the University of Findlay. He holds a Six Sigma Black Belt from the University of Villanova. Upon joining the company, Armond also brings their recent experience as a real estate broker and investor.
Bart Spencer also joins the company as a Mortgage Advisor. Originally from a farm in west central Indiana, Bart earned a degree in business from Indiana University. In addition to joining the company as a licensed loan originator, he has extensive experience designing and building custom homes.
The locally owned mortgage company recently celebrated its 30th year in business. It has also recently supported several local community and non-for-profit events as part of its community outreach programs. Beginning with the company’s first annual BBQ event, the company collaborated with a local catering business and provided free food to local real estate professionals and civil service workers. The company also recently supported one of the most significant annual events for the Aspire Economic Development and Chamber Alliance to help drive economic development and business success in Johnson County. Additionally, the mortgage banker sponsored the 3rd Annual Burn the Cork event and helped raise money for the Hoosier Burn Camp, which helps young people who have suffered severe burns.
About Approved Mortgage
Approved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana, with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 30 years, Approved Mortgage is recognized by Zillow® as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entrepreneur.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender with in-house underwriting that allows for same-day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that have served thousands of families, making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages, and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, and business loans, including SBA and lines of credit. We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product you need and the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.
Contact
Approved Mortgage CorporationContact
Justin Hart
(317) 882-2255
https://approvedmortgage.com
Justin Hart
(317) 882-2255
https://approvedmortgage.com
Categories