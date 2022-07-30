Idaho Pawn and Gold Meridian, ID Announces They Offer Free Testing on All Precious Metals
Buying or selling gold bullion, gold bars, or gold coins? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they offer free testing on all precious metals. The gold industry has shown an increase in counterfeit gold. Don't be tricked. The way to keep from regretting a transaction is to have the precious metals tested.
Nampa, ID, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fake gold bars, fake gold, fake gold chains, gas station gold, it is everywhere. Some gold bars are fraudulently stamped with the logos of major refineries making it difficult to tell genuine real gold from fake gold.
But not at Idaho Pawn and Gold, the pawn shop deals with precious metals, borrowing and selling customers who bring in gold, silver, bullion, gold bars, diamonds, gold jewelry, and other luxury items daily into the shop. They have testing equipment they use to determine the content of each piece of gold they bring into the shop.
Did you know you can put a strong magnet up against a piece of gold and if it genuine it will not stick to it because gold is not magnetic.
Idaho Pawn and Gold has three stores located in Meridian, Boise, and Nampa, Idaho and each store is equipped to determine if a gold bar is a layer of gold plating with the content another alloy or 14k, 18k, or 24k gold.
The testing they complete is free and they are totally transparent throughout the testing process in from of their customers.
For more information, visit: pawnidaho.com/.
