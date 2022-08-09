Hip Hop Icons DJ Drama, CeeLo Green, Twista, Dead Prez and EPMD Auction Rare Memorabilia with the Launch of KIRPA

Until now, pop culture lovers had no way to buy memorabilia from their favorite celebrities like CeeLo Green, Twista, EPMD, Dead Prez, DJ Drama, and others. KIRPA Auction House is the first to make these iconic collectibles available to the public.