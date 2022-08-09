Hip Hop Icons DJ Drama, CeeLo Green, Twista, Dead Prez and EPMD Auction Rare Memorabilia with the Launch of KIRPA
Until now, pop culture lovers had no way to buy memorabilia from their favorite celebrities like CeeLo Green, Twista, EPMD, Dead Prez, DJ Drama, and others. KIRPA Auction House is the first to make these iconic collectibles available to the public.
Los Angeles, CA, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the first time, icons DJ Drama, Twista, CeeLo Green & Goodie Mob, EPMD, and Dead Prez are auctioning memorabilia for fans and collectors with KIRPA Auction House. KIRPA, which launched this August, is a novel digital auction platform on a mission to diversify and democratize the world of auctions, making it possible for the general public to source and acquire memorabilia from their favorite celebrities.
Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer CeeLo Green, whose auction is scheduled to drop later this fall, warmly embraced the novelty of KIRPA’s unique approach in connecting artists with their fans. In his words, “This is another alternative way to archive and evolve the culture, evolve the appreciation.”
Every collection has been curated with the celebrity and a mindful appreciation of the history of the item to provide fans with a deeply personalized yet contextually accurate provenance of the memorabilia. Each piece of iconic memorabilia comes to life through video storytelling. Hear from these musical legends themselves as they share the back story on each item available for purchase on the auction site. Fans will be offered a rare glimpse into the personal history of each item then given the opportunity to place a bid.
“It’s like waking up in a time capsule. I know this is going to people who’s, really like, a die hard, who’s been following us (sic),” said Parrish J. Smith, better known by his stage name PMD.
KIRPA will drop one collection at a time. Although most of the auctions will remain top secret until their drop date, KIRPA has shared a few items that will be available for sale soon. These include: the chinchilla fur coat from Twista’s "Overnight Celebrity" music video; the ASR-10 machine Dead Prez used to make the beats for their iconic song, "Hip Hop"; and rare mixtapes from DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series.
The first collection listed on KIRPA originates from the iconic group repping the Golden Age of Hip Hop, Erick and Parrish from EPMD. Beyond the world of music, KIRPA will be debuting artwork by Ainsley Burrows in "The Marley Mixtape" collection, which is an ode to Bob Marley. Proceeds will benefit the Bob Marley Foundation.
To stay up to date on the latest auctions, drops, and new collections, register at kirpa.co.
About KIRPA: KIRPA is here to transform and reinvigorate the world of auctions for popular culture. With dynamic content that pushes boundaries, KIRPA’s digital auction house welcomes the next generation of cultural investors. KIRPA champions the influence that artists, athletes, and musicians from all walks of life have as cultural catalysts. Through our curated auctions and vivid storytelling, we invite you to own a one-of-a-kind, timeless piece of memorabilia.
Find KIRPA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.
Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer CeeLo Green, whose auction is scheduled to drop later this fall, warmly embraced the novelty of KIRPA’s unique approach in connecting artists with their fans. In his words, “This is another alternative way to archive and evolve the culture, evolve the appreciation.”
Every collection has been curated with the celebrity and a mindful appreciation of the history of the item to provide fans with a deeply personalized yet contextually accurate provenance of the memorabilia. Each piece of iconic memorabilia comes to life through video storytelling. Hear from these musical legends themselves as they share the back story on each item available for purchase on the auction site. Fans will be offered a rare glimpse into the personal history of each item then given the opportunity to place a bid.
“It’s like waking up in a time capsule. I know this is going to people who’s, really like, a die hard, who’s been following us (sic),” said Parrish J. Smith, better known by his stage name PMD.
KIRPA will drop one collection at a time. Although most of the auctions will remain top secret until their drop date, KIRPA has shared a few items that will be available for sale soon. These include: the chinchilla fur coat from Twista’s "Overnight Celebrity" music video; the ASR-10 machine Dead Prez used to make the beats for their iconic song, "Hip Hop"; and rare mixtapes from DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series.
The first collection listed on KIRPA originates from the iconic group repping the Golden Age of Hip Hop, Erick and Parrish from EPMD. Beyond the world of music, KIRPA will be debuting artwork by Ainsley Burrows in "The Marley Mixtape" collection, which is an ode to Bob Marley. Proceeds will benefit the Bob Marley Foundation.
To stay up to date on the latest auctions, drops, and new collections, register at kirpa.co.
About KIRPA: KIRPA is here to transform and reinvigorate the world of auctions for popular culture. With dynamic content that pushes boundaries, KIRPA’s digital auction house welcomes the next generation of cultural investors. KIRPA champions the influence that artists, athletes, and musicians from all walks of life have as cultural catalysts. Through our curated auctions and vivid storytelling, we invite you to own a one-of-a-kind, timeless piece of memorabilia.
Find KIRPA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.
Contact
KIRPA Auction HouseContact
Kush Chawla Chang
(404) 946-3027
https://kirpa.co
Kush Chawla Chang
(404) 946-3027
https://kirpa.co
Categories