Lambert Pawn Shop Announces Sneakers for Sneakerheads and New Authentication Service

The term "Sneakerhead" dates back to the 80s and 90s of hip-hop culture. Collecting sneakers makes a statement, or maybe it is a way of life. Either way, Lambert Pawn Shop announced it now has designer shoes and sneakers for everyone and with their new authentication service, purchasers can shop with confidence and the be assured what they buy is real.