Annual Veterans’ Art Exhibition Brings Wounded Warrior Dog Sculptures to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
In the heat of battle, man’s best friend is often a soldier’s steadfast companion. That sentiment comes across in artist James Mellick’s Wounded Warrior Dogs, a sculptural exhibition that runs Aug. 7 to Sept. 11, 2022, at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The installation, part of the MACC’s Fourth Annual Veterans Art Exhibit, will also feature the metal sculptures of artist and U.S. Air Force veteran Valentine Adams.
Hendersonville, TN, August 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “James Mellick’s beautiful wood sculptures are some of the most deeply emotional pieces I’ve ever seen,” says MACC Executive Director Cheryl Strichik. “They are wonderfully realistic and contrast nicely with the intricacy and abstraction you see in many of Valentine Adams’ metal masterworks. The MACC is honored to have both these amazing artists participate in our annual Veterans Art Exhibition.”
Mellick, an Ohio-based artist, has spent decades perfecting the craft of wood carving. He has long viewed dogs as symbolic of humankind. In carving his Wounded Warrior Dog sculptures, Mellick has created an effective metaphor for the sacrifices made by humans in combat.
The artist used cherry, poplar, sycamore, walnut and cedar to carve his seven life-sized dogs. An elaborate process of designing, laminating and finishing brought these animals to life. Works include a Doberman missing a foreleg, a German Shepherd with a prosthetic paw, and a Belgian Malinois with a metal plate. These are traumatizing injuries, to be sure, yet Mellick’s canines seem undaunted. It is a testament to the artist’s love and respect for these noble animals and the veterans they serve.
Adams, for his part, developed a healthy appreciation for good, old-fashioned machinery during his 23-year career in the U.S. Air Force. Not surprisingly, his artwork possesses a certain steampunk quality, with gears and gadgets fashioned into fantastical shapes. Metal art reminds Adams of a time when American consumers bought durable domestic goods. In that respect, his art serves as an effective critique of today’s disposal culture.
The Fourth Annual Veterans Art Exhibit will include a Bourbon & BBQ Fundraiser to support the MACC’s “Between the Lines” healing arts programs for military veterans. The art of about a half-dozen veterans participating in the program will be on display at the MACC. Keynote speakers for the event include retired U.S. Marine Corps Sg. Maj. Bradley Kasal and Engage Your Destiny CEO Ben Peterson. Country Music star Eric Lee Beddingfield will perform. The event starts at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at the MACC. A shuttle will take guests to the Bourbon & BBQ event at Hallmark Hyundai. Tickets are available by calling (615) 822-0789 or by going to monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com.
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is a jewel-box art museum and education facility housed in one of Tennessee’s most spectacular antebellum mansions. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the MACC has staged exhibitions featuring everything from the ceramic art of Pablo Picasso to the evening gowns of Princess Diana. The artwork of local artists and military veterans are also on frequent display. As an art school, the MACC offers classes to more than 600 children and adults each year. The MACC also provides free arts outreach and healing arts to underserved children, families and military veterans.
For more information, visit www.monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com or call (615) 822-0789.
