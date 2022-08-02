Annual Veterans’ Art Exhibition Brings Wounded Warrior Dog Sculptures to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

In the heat of battle, man’s best friend is often a soldier’s steadfast companion. That sentiment comes across in artist James Mellick’s Wounded Warrior Dogs, a sculptural exhibition that runs Aug. 7 to Sept. 11, 2022, at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The installation, part of the MACC’s Fourth Annual Veterans Art Exhibit, will also feature the metal sculptures of artist and U.S. Air Force veteran Valentine Adams.