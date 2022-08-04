Bald Man Brewing to Release the Suburbs "Love is the Law Pub Ale" on 8/20 to Bring Everyone Together Over a Beer in the Name of Love and Rock & Roll

The Bald Man Brewing is very excited to announce a branded beer called 'The Suburb's Love is the Law Pub Ale"' which will be introduced at Bald Man Brewing 6th Birthday Concert Event concert in Eagan on 8/20.