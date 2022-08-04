Bald Man Brewing to Release the Suburbs "Love is the Law Pub Ale" on 8/20 to Bring Everyone Together Over a Beer in the Name of Love and Rock & Roll
The Bald Man Brewing is very excited to announce a branded beer called 'The Suburb's Love is the Law Pub Ale"' which will be introduced at Bald Man Brewing 6th Birthday Concert Event concert in Eagan on 8/20.
Eagan, MN, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Love is the Law is a classic album and song by The Suburbs who are recognized worldwide as among the original heroes of the "Minneapolis Sound” in the 1980’s. The song was written to bring everyone together, so gather with friends and drink a pint of their pub ale in the name of Love and Rock & Roll. This Pub Ale, also known as an ESB, is a very easy drinking beer that should be shared by all.
Love is the Law Pub Ale will be available in 16oz cans in liquor stores and in kegs in bars/restaurants the week of 8/22.
Bald Man Brewing makes beer that rocks. They are a micro-brewery established in Eagan, MN in 20006. Their goal is to bring together their passion for fresh artisan beer, family & community, and great rock music to build a brewery like no other. Their craft beer beer can be found in select retail accounts throughout the Twin Cities of Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobs
651-508-0007
www.Baldmanbrewing.com
