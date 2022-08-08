UPcarparts.com Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 Intervention
United Pacific Industries' subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022's title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual "C10 Intervention."
Long Beach, CA, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries’ subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022’s title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual “C10 Intervention.” Hosted in the historic Northern California town of Woodland on Labor Day weekend, 1,000 1908-1998 Chevy and GMC trucks are registered to show.
The event kicks off the evening of Saturday, September 3 with the popular “Light UP the Night” car cruise, where spectators will see 650 trucks rolling down Main Street during the twilight hours of 7:00-9:00 p.m. Festivities continue Sunday, September 4 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. where attendees can view their favorite GM trucks, Blazers, Jimmys, and Suburbans up close while interacting with vehicle owners, builders, and restorers.
This free, family-friendly event is founded and hosted by the “C10 Club” members John Oro, Tony Ortega, and Carlos Vidales, in partnership with Visit Woodland and the Woodland Hoteliers Group. UPcarparts has sponsored the “Light UP the Night” car cruise in previous years and is now the proud headline sponsor for the entire show.
The UPcarparts team will be onsite with discounted C10 parts for sale, including their signature line of LED lights. They will also be raffling multiple items, and livestreaming on their @upcarparts Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the event.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of classic vehicle and heavy-duty truck products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Contact: Chandra Johnston
Phone: 562.421.3888 ext. 1116
Email: cjohnston@upauto.com
