Denali Advanced Integration Ranked 26th on 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 List
CRN Recognizes Denali for “forward-thinking business strategy and technology expertise.”
Redmond, WA, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2022 Fast Growth 150 list for second year in a row. The foremost source of news and analysis within the tech industry, CRN features companies that have achieved significant sales growth over the past two years, driven by forward thinking business strategy and strong technology expertise.
This recognition validates Denali’s customer first approach, innovation, and capabilities in delivering outstanding business outcomes.
The 2022 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges the exceptional accomplishments of industry leading companies whose performance expands beyond the existing market. The companies mentioned on this year’s list set a high bar of performance excellence serving as an inspiration for their peers. The 2022 highly competitive list honors solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications, and services.
“Customers and partners depend on Denali to bring innovative technology solutions to help them overcome their biggest business challenges, achieving resiliency and efficiency across the enterprise,” said Jen Pointer, Executive Vice President of Strategy. “We put our customers first, building the roadmap to take them into the future, including automation, process reengineering and business transformation driving growth and performance excellence.”
About Denali
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and competitive technologies to help guide clients through the most complex IT challenges. In the past 30 years Denali has grown to be a global leader in supplying essential enterprise technology and services for global, multinational companies. Denali has received several awards from the industry and its partners for innovation and outstanding customer service. www.denaliai.com
The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Contact
Denali Advanced IntegrationContact
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
