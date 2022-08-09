BlackSquare to Provide Global Spirits Brand Beam Suntory with Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Technology

BlackSquare Inc. is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Beam Suntory. BlackSquare will be responsible for providing Beam Suntory with cutting edge direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce technology, beginning with the creation of a brand home for iconic whisky brand Laphroaig in Germany and the UK.