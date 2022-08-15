Telarus Partner Summit Concludes Resulting in Incredible Partner Engaement
Sandy, UT, August 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, one of the leading global Technology Solutions Brokerage and home of SolutionVue™, the multi-module engineering technology platform, concluded its 2022 Partner Summit event in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 5. Both Partners and Suppliers enjoyed a packed agenda that included incredible educational sessions, networking, and motivational speakers. All within a familial atmosphere that celebrated 20 years of perseverance and partnership guided by the theme of Olympians of the Channel.
“Telarus Partner Summit exceeded our expectations this year. We saw more engagement in the pre-show educational sessions than we’ve ever seen and both partners and suppliers have told us they’re walking away with actionable insights and leads as a result of their participation,” stated Adam Edwards, founder, and CEO of Telarus.
The attendees participated in several initiatives throughout the three-day event. Led by Telarus senior executives, Partners were treated to educational sessions on their first day in Salt Lake City. Topics ranging from The Changing Landscape of Cybersecurity, Expanding a Partners wallet Share with an Existing Account, to exploring Financial Offers to Fund Growth, the Telarus Partners were treated to a wealth of educational opportunities to enrich their business.
Day two started with an invigorating 5K Fun Run through scenic downtown Salt Lake City with the proceeds being donated to Angel City Sports. With the run completed, Telarus kicked off the business day with featured keynote sessions helmed by Adam Edwards, Founder, and CEO of Telarus, and Dan Foster, Chief Revenue Officer. They provided both a retrospective of Telarus’ journey that started over 20 years ago and insights into how the market will continue to evolve. Along with Adam and Dan, Mallory Weggemann, Paralympic Gold-medalist, world champion swimmer, ESPY winner, and NBC Sports commentator provided a riveting account of her life and the realities of what it takes to develop the mindset to triumph over seemingly impossible odds.
Along with the keynote sessions, each Partner had the opportunity to meet directly with key suppliers and forge relationships that will enable their businesses to continue their growth trajectory. Lastly, the newest inductees in the 2022 Telarus Hall of Fame were announced.
Day three started strong, as Telarus Technology Review unveiled the CommissionVue™ dashboard. A stunning visual interface that helps Partners evaluate commissions (revenue) data from their sales efforts. In addition, enhancements to the previously launched SolutionVue™ and Telarus University interfaces we revealed to Partners and Suppliers in the audience. The day progressed with a captivating DE&I discussion led by the newly appointed CMEO of Telarus, Jen Dimas. The day concluded with theAlliance of Channel Women hosting an event, and then the Telarus Awards Dinner, featuring Derek Parra, the first ever Mexican American Winter Olympic Gold Medalist Olympian, along with closing remarks from Patrick Oborn, founder and Chief Product Officer, and Richard Murray, Chief Operating Officer.
“At the heart of it, Partner Summit is about making meaningful connections. Coming together with partners and suppliers to learn, share feedback, and be inspired by world-class C-level leaders and Olympic athletes makes all of us better. I was struck by the incredible depth of partner conversations, and stories of overcoming challenges to build their successful businesses,” stated, Richard.
About Telarus
Telarus is one of the largest technology solutions brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our agent-partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner’s growth we have created industry-leading apps, tools, and experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002, we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
“Telarus Partner Summit exceeded our expectations this year. We saw more engagement in the pre-show educational sessions than we’ve ever seen and both partners and suppliers have told us they’re walking away with actionable insights and leads as a result of their participation,” stated Adam Edwards, founder, and CEO of Telarus.
The attendees participated in several initiatives throughout the three-day event. Led by Telarus senior executives, Partners were treated to educational sessions on their first day in Salt Lake City. Topics ranging from The Changing Landscape of Cybersecurity, Expanding a Partners wallet Share with an Existing Account, to exploring Financial Offers to Fund Growth, the Telarus Partners were treated to a wealth of educational opportunities to enrich their business.
Day two started with an invigorating 5K Fun Run through scenic downtown Salt Lake City with the proceeds being donated to Angel City Sports. With the run completed, Telarus kicked off the business day with featured keynote sessions helmed by Adam Edwards, Founder, and CEO of Telarus, and Dan Foster, Chief Revenue Officer. They provided both a retrospective of Telarus’ journey that started over 20 years ago and insights into how the market will continue to evolve. Along with Adam and Dan, Mallory Weggemann, Paralympic Gold-medalist, world champion swimmer, ESPY winner, and NBC Sports commentator provided a riveting account of her life and the realities of what it takes to develop the mindset to triumph over seemingly impossible odds.
Along with the keynote sessions, each Partner had the opportunity to meet directly with key suppliers and forge relationships that will enable their businesses to continue their growth trajectory. Lastly, the newest inductees in the 2022 Telarus Hall of Fame were announced.
Day three started strong, as Telarus Technology Review unveiled the CommissionVue™ dashboard. A stunning visual interface that helps Partners evaluate commissions (revenue) data from their sales efforts. In addition, enhancements to the previously launched SolutionVue™ and Telarus University interfaces we revealed to Partners and Suppliers in the audience. The day progressed with a captivating DE&I discussion led by the newly appointed CMEO of Telarus, Jen Dimas. The day concluded with theAlliance of Channel Women hosting an event, and then the Telarus Awards Dinner, featuring Derek Parra, the first ever Mexican American Winter Olympic Gold Medalist Olympian, along with closing remarks from Patrick Oborn, founder and Chief Product Officer, and Richard Murray, Chief Operating Officer.
“At the heart of it, Partner Summit is about making meaningful connections. Coming together with partners and suppliers to learn, share feedback, and be inspired by world-class C-level leaders and Olympic athletes makes all of us better. I was struck by the incredible depth of partner conversations, and stories of overcoming challenges to build their successful businesses,” stated, Richard.
About Telarus
Telarus is one of the largest technology solutions brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our agent-partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner’s growth we have created industry-leading apps, tools, and experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002, we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
TelarusContact
Chad Dixon - VP of Marketing
813-591-5846
Telarus.com
Chad Dixon - VP of Marketing
813-591-5846
Telarus.com
Categories