Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. Names Co-Founder and Director of Female Health and Education
Boca Raton, FL, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. (AIME), an exclusive women’s health and wellness company, headquartered here, announced today that following an extensive national search, it has named Ms. Sherrie Tennessee as the new Director of Female Health and Education of its O Med Spa clinics.
Ms. Tennessee has over twenty years of experience in the spa and wellness, education/training, and business leadership. Recognized as a world-class speaker, seasoned consultant, trainer, Business and Wellness coach, and wellness “mixologist.” Ms. Tennessee is an author and has designed, developed, and facilitated training programs for a variety of spa locations including Sandals Resorts International, Red Lane Spa and Mandarin Oriental. Ms. Tennessee has a BS in Biology, an MBA specializing in Marketing and Entrepreneurship, and recently completed a Graduate Program Certificate training in Integrative Health and Wellness.
The Company’s President, Mr. Ernest Papadoyianis stated, “We are so pleased to have Sherrie’s knowledge, experience and passion for wellness to contribute to our educational program, and our operations in general. Her appointment as a co-founder and Director of Female Health and Education is an extremely positive and vital move in the Company’s growth. Sherrie’s passion for female health, education, and hospitality are well aligned with our company’s mission and philosophy.”
Ms. Tennessee stated, “I am pleased and excited to join AIME and The O Med Spas. I look forward to working with a team of well qualified professionals who have the vision and experience to make AIME and The O Med Spas Clinics a national success.”
About Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc.
Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. is in the business of building a national chain of specialized medical clinics, under our O Med™ Spa brand, to help women age 25-70 treat and optimize their sexual health and wellness; slow the aging process; and enhance beauty; without invasive surgery, pain, and long-term recovery; so that they can achieve a better sex life, younger appearance, and overall greater quality of life; even if they don’t have a large budget.
Our clinics feature “the Ultimate Feminine Experience” in an elegant spa environment exclusively for women, featuring the latest in feminine technologies and treatments performed by an all-female medical staff. Our MedGoPro™ app and MobileWellness™ platform provide disruptive technology that extends our women’s concierge services to the privacy of the home. Our medical staff use the latest non-surgical, minimally invasive procedures designed to reduce and eliminate vaginal laxity/looseness, stress urinary incontinence and low libido; as well as restore youth & beauty through our cutting-edge aesthetic procedures. The marriage of clinic and mobile platforms provides women a complete diversity of therapies and convenience unfound in the industry today.
Company Contact:
Ernest Papadoyianis, President
Tel: (561) 482-6408 office
Email: edp@theomedspa.com
