Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. Names Co-Founder and Director of Female Health and Education

Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. (AIME), an exclusive women’s health and wellness company, announced today that following an extensive national search, it has named Ms. Sherrie Tennessee as the new Director of Female Health and Education of its O Med Spa clinics. Ms. Tennessee has over twenty years of experience in the spa and wellness industry, education, and business leadership. She is recognized as a world-class speaker, seasoned consultant, trainer and Wellness coach.