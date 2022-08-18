Proven Optics Releases Capital Planning and Investment Control (CPIC) Application as Newest Addition to their Financial Management Application Suite - Built on Now
Columbus, OH, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded IT Financial Management software company, announced the release of their newest application - Proven Optics Capital Planning and Investment Control. This solution has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for our customers across industries.
Managing the requirements for CPIC can be a manual and cumbersome effort for Federal agencies and Executive departments. Proven Optics has addressed the challenges of CPIC with a purpose-built application on the ServiceNow platform. By automating the CPIC process, agencies will be able to improve the quality of their data, provide a positive user experience, and increase the overall value of their data.
Key benefits and outcomes include automating CPIC processes and workflows, improving response time and accuracy to handle new requirements, real time views and dashboards for Executives and CPIC teams, and the ability to make better business decisions with reliable data.
“The Proven Optics CPIC application addresses the core challenges that agencies have with CPIC reporting and management. Automated using the ServiceNow platform, the Proven Optics CPIC application provides a simple user interface, streamlines internal agency CPIC data collections, delivers dynamic automations to reduce overhead and streamline report creation, and eliminates lengthy adjustments to annual CPIC process changes. Simple, consistent, and evergreen - The Proven Optics CPIC application is the future of efficient and effective CPIC reporting,” said William Miller, Founding Partner and CEO of Proven Optics.
Leveraging the Now Platform’s native functionality, the capabilities of the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite have redefined what ease-of-use means for the stakeholder. Features like workflow automation, CMDB integrations, and automatic allocation tables eliminate data maintenance and clean up across multiple teams and drives the focus towards outcomes and analysis for leadership.
The Proven Optics Capital Planning and Investment Control application will be live on the ServiceNow store by mid-August.
The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute, and sell applications for the Now Platform. Built on Now-designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.
Proven Optics is a software and services company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. We help clients in both IT and Finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage our 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial and Federal implementations. Our solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT and Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
For information or demonstration of their products, please contact Ben Perkins at ben.perkins@provenoptics.com.
