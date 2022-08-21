South Florida Business Digest Launches with the Mission of Supporting Local Businesses in Florida
The South Florida Digest is an independent reviewer of businesses shifting the paradigm to positivity in the news. They highlight business success stories in Florida.
Boca Raton, FL, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The South Florida Business Digest is a new publication whose mission is to help small businesses by featuring the best, most reputable, and innovative businesses in Florida. The publication has quickly become a favorite among business owners and entrepreneurs in the area.
The magazine's team of experienced journalists conduct in-depth interviews with business owners, review their products and services, and assess their impact on the community. They also take a look at the latest industry trends so that small business owners can stay ahead of the curve.
The South Florida Business Digest is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn about the latest innovations in the area or find out about some of Florida's most successful businesses.
Threshold for Application to the South Florida Business Review:
Any business that is featured must have at least 20 reviews with an average rating across all review platforms of 4 stars or better. If the business has less than an aggregate rating of 4 stars it will not be accepted. Additionally, businesses may be turned down even if they meet the threshold but we find something out in the interview process with the owner or one of its customers. We do not publish negative reviews on businesses, rather, we will just not feature them. The South Florida Business Review and Featured Business section are meant to be a positive showcase, not a negative one. There is enough negativity in the world and there are many other news outlets where you can find dirt on bad actors. That is not the mission of The South Florida Business Digest.
Jake Albee
561-531-0417
https://sfbusinessdigest.com/
