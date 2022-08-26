Atlanta Business Woman to Host Four-Day Empowerment Assembly
Verlisa Wearing to Host Four-Day Inaugural "I AM WOMAN Summit 2022," Sept. 28 Through Oct. 1.
Atlanta, GA, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- During an exclusive interview, Atlanta businesswoman Verlisa Wearing announced that she will be hosting her inaugural I AM WOMAN Summit 2022, a four-day hybrid event that will kick off with a two-day virtual assembly, one day of live presentations, and will culminate with an Awards Gala honoring women who have had immeasurable impacts in their respective community and society.
An event that is powered by Wearing’s The RiseHer Network and is birthed after her I AM WOMAN anthology, the I AM Woman Summit 2022 will take place September 28 through October 1 at the Hilton Peachtree City Atlanta Hotel & Conference, located at 2443 GA-54 in nearby Peachtree City, Georgia.
“The purpose of The Summit is to place a clarion call out to women to Restore, Inspire, Stand With and Empower Her,” Wearing said. “Restore them to their creative, passionate state of being, to inspire them to go after and make their dreams a reality, stand with them by assisting them to create strategic steps of stepping out the shadow of no confidence, self-doubt, low and no self-esteem and stepping into their greater selves while empowering them to be their own greatest cheerleader, never allowing the silence of others deter them from moving forward in life.”
Wearing’s I AM WOMAN Summit, by all accounts, has created a fervent buzz across various message boards and social media platforms, in large part because this assembly will feature 36 plenary speakers from around the globe, most notably Canada and the United Kingdom.
Interestingly enough, Wearing, an ordained minister, emphasized that her highly-anticipated I AM WOMAN Summit will be unlike any other empowerment assembly she’s previously hosted.
“The I AM WOMAN Summit is a step above many conferences as it our intention not to be salesy but connect with each woman by pricking their hearts and stirring their spirit, causing them not only to be inspired and motivated, but determined to take the necessary steps to shatter the glass ceilings holding them captive while silencing their voice,” Wearing stated. “This summit is for the whole woman. The very essence of each woman attending will be moved to broaden their horizon as they purposefully set out to share their voice.”
The opening two days of The Summit will take place virtually, followed by the final two days taking place in-person with the awards banquet and gala, which will be proceeded by an hour-long cocktail reception that begins at 5 p.m. EST.
Registration is free for all summit panels and workshops, organizers for Wearing's I AM WOMAN Summit said, and admission to the awards gala is $50 per person.
Register at https://iamwomansummit.com.
For more information about Atlanta Author/Businesswoman Verlisa Wearing, or to inquire about I AM WOMAN Summit, call 1-833-747-3437 or send email to: admin@therisehernetwork.com.
An event that is powered by Wearing’s The RiseHer Network and is birthed after her I AM WOMAN anthology, the I AM Woman Summit 2022 will take place September 28 through October 1 at the Hilton Peachtree City Atlanta Hotel & Conference, located at 2443 GA-54 in nearby Peachtree City, Georgia.
“The purpose of The Summit is to place a clarion call out to women to Restore, Inspire, Stand With and Empower Her,” Wearing said. “Restore them to their creative, passionate state of being, to inspire them to go after and make their dreams a reality, stand with them by assisting them to create strategic steps of stepping out the shadow of no confidence, self-doubt, low and no self-esteem and stepping into their greater selves while empowering them to be their own greatest cheerleader, never allowing the silence of others deter them from moving forward in life.”
Wearing’s I AM WOMAN Summit, by all accounts, has created a fervent buzz across various message boards and social media platforms, in large part because this assembly will feature 36 plenary speakers from around the globe, most notably Canada and the United Kingdom.
Interestingly enough, Wearing, an ordained minister, emphasized that her highly-anticipated I AM WOMAN Summit will be unlike any other empowerment assembly she’s previously hosted.
“The I AM WOMAN Summit is a step above many conferences as it our intention not to be salesy but connect with each woman by pricking their hearts and stirring their spirit, causing them not only to be inspired and motivated, but determined to take the necessary steps to shatter the glass ceilings holding them captive while silencing their voice,” Wearing stated. “This summit is for the whole woman. The very essence of each woman attending will be moved to broaden their horizon as they purposefully set out to share their voice.”
The opening two days of The Summit will take place virtually, followed by the final two days taking place in-person with the awards banquet and gala, which will be proceeded by an hour-long cocktail reception that begins at 5 p.m. EST.
Registration is free for all summit panels and workshops, organizers for Wearing's I AM WOMAN Summit said, and admission to the awards gala is $50 per person.
Register at https://iamwomansummit.com.
For more information about Atlanta Author/Businesswoman Verlisa Wearing, or to inquire about I AM WOMAN Summit, call 1-833-747-3437 or send email to: admin@therisehernetwork.com.
Contact
The RiseHer NetworkContact
Verlisa Wearing
1-833-747-3437
iamwomansummit.com
Verlisa Wearing
1-833-747-3437
iamwomansummit.com
Multimedia
I AM WOMAN Awards Gala
Join Verlisa Wearing, Creator/Host; Councilwoman Donya L. Sartor, Gala Keynote Speaker; Nicole Jones, Gala Emcee and Zanetta Howard, Red Carpet Host for a night of celebrating the essence of women.
Categories