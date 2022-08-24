Help Where Help is Needed: Social Spirits Company "Vodka 4 Peace" Launches in the US

Launch of Swiss Social Spirits Brand “Vodka 4 Peace” in the US market on Ukrainian Independence Day. Within 5 months, they donated 34,400 CHF of direct help to humanitarian NGOs in Ukraine. For every bottle sold in the US, a donation of $1 is made to BlueCheck Ukraine, an organisation co-founded by Liev Schreiber (actor/film director/screen writer).