Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with The GG Group, Ltd. of UK
Boca Raton, FL, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. (AIME), an exclusive women’s health and wellness company, headquartered here, announced today that it has finalized a joint venture agreement with The GG Group, Ltd. of the UK.
The GG Group, through its Blossom & Jasmine™ brand, provides and extensive range of luxury mobile beauty services to both individual, group, and corporate clients. Founded in 2009, Blossom & Jasmine has grown to become one of the most reputable beauty services providers in the UK and is now a multi award-winning destination for spa and beauty services. Operating across the UK and loved by celebrities, editors and clients alike we provide an extensive range of luxury mobile services tailored entirely to the individual needs of each client.
Blossom & Jasmine offers individual treatments, wedding solutions, pamper parties, corporate events, office packages or a coordinated nationwide retail promotion, amongst others.
The Company’s President, Mr. Ernest Papadoyianis stated, “The luxury beauty services and brand reputation of the GG Group, that they have established in the UK are a great fit into our MobileWellness™ platform. We are excited to be the exclusive provider of these next-level beauty services and products in the U.S. market.”
The GG Group’s Founder and President, Ms. Gintare Lisauskiene stated, “Our joint venture is such a great opportunity for The GG Group. It has always been our vision to establish a presence in the U.S. market, and we believe our alliance with AIME is the ideal platform to bring our business to the U.S.”
About Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc.
Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. is in the business of building a national chain of specialized medical clinics, under our O Med™ Spa brand, to help women age 25-70 treat and optimize their sexual health and wellness; slow the aging process; and enhance beauty; without invasive surgery, pain, and long-term recovery; so that they can achieve a better sex life, younger appearance, and overall greater quality of life; even if they don’t have a large budget.
Our clinics feature “the Ultimate Feminine Experience” in an elegant spa environment exclusively for women, featuring the latest in feminine technologies and treatments performed by an all-female medical staff. Our MedGoPro™ app and MobileWellness™ platform provide disruptive technology that extends our women’s concierge services to the privacy of the home. Our medical staff use the latest non-surgical, minimally invasive procedures designed to reduce and eliminate vaginal laxity/looseness, stress urinary incontinence and low libido; as well as restore youth & beauty through our cutting-edge aesthetic procedures. The marriage of clinic and mobile platforms provides women a complete diversity of therapies and convenience unfound in the industry today.
Company Contact:
Ernest Papadoyianis, President
Tel: (561) 239-9379
Email: edp@theomedspa.com
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.
