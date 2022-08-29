Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with The GG Group, Ltd. of UK

Advanced Integrative Medical Enterprises, Inc. (AIME), an exclusive women’s health and wellness company has finalized a joint venture agreement with The GG Group, Ltd. of the UK. The GG Group, through its Blossom & Jasmine™ brand, provides and extensive range of luxury mobile beauty services to both individual, group, and corporate clients. The addition of these group services to AIME’s MobileWellness™ platform represent an exciting complement and market diversification.