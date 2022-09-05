Rebel Wine Bar’s 1 Year Anniversary Wine Festival
Rebel Wine Bar, a contemporary wine bar and neighborhood gem, located in Downtown Oakland Park, is inviting South Florida locals and wine lovers to attend its 1 Year Anniversary Wine Festival this Saturday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oakland Park, FL, September 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rebel Wine Bar is turning one and they are throwing a big block party to celebrate.
The party kicks off at 5:00 pm with the Ribbon Cutting and goes until 10:00 pm on September 10, 2022. Here’s some key info about the event:
The event will be held at Rebel Wine Bar’s parking lot at 3520 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, FL 33334. Applications for vendor space are now closed. Guests will be able to find parking in the lots adjacent to the closed road. Entrances through the sides of the block are available during the event, however no drive-thru traffic.
Tickets start at $10 per wine glass and entrance to the Block Party is Free. Wine samples are available for free and wine tents will be featuring wines from different countries where a wine guide will educate the guests on the wines and interesting facts about each. Countries include Italy, Spain, France and USA wines. Distributors attending will be Wine Bow, Monsieur Touton, Tuscany Wines, Unfiltered Unfined Wines and additional samples from Southern Glazers, and Zebra Champagne.
Live music will be provided by TikTok sensation Raquel Lily, Exigent Band, Erica Gard, Ryan Hopkins, and Bruuv Band. Additionally a live artist, Sydney Kayes Art, will be attending to entertain the crowd.
Delicious bites are following a great local lineup of food trucks. You'll find everything from tacos, paella to Italian cuisine. Vendors include: La Mexicana Taco Bar, Crep Stick, Icyy Xpress, and Bohemian Kitchen. Other vendors include Betty & Esther Candles, Wine Charms, Hotspots Magazine, and Wine Corks by Garrett.
For more information on Pinky’s Up Wine Festival Event please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinkys-up-wine-festival-rebel-wine-bars-1-year-anniversary-tickets-377409821937
Guests of Rebel Wine Bar's 1 Year Anniversary Wine Festival event can expect to enjoy a variety of wines from all over the globe, while soaking in the ambiance of this block party amenities, food trucks and vendors.
About Rebel Wine Bar
Located in the heart of Downtown Oakland Park, Rebel Wine Bar is a contemporary wine bar and neighborhood gem that features a wide variety of wines, sangria, small plates and much more. Conveniently located on the west side of Fort Lauderdale, just south of Pompano Beach, Rebel Wine Bar is the perfect location for date night, a night out with friends or a relaxing night out on the town and open daily.
About Rebel Wine Bar
Located in the heart of Downtown Oakland Park, Rebel Wine Bar is a contemporary wine bar and neighborhood gem that features a wide variety of wines, sangria, small plates and much more. Conveniently located on the west side of Fort Lauderdale, just south of Pompano Beach, Rebel Wine Bar is the perfect location for date night, a night out with friends or a relaxing night out on the town and open daily.
