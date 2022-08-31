The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Prestigious Three-Star Rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons
Aurora, CO, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Center of Aurora has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and lung cancer resection outcomes. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places The Medical Center of Aurora among the elite for general thoracic surgery in the United States and Canada.
The STS star rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded overall measures of quality in health care, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs in the United States and Canada. The General Thoracic Surgery Database (GTSD) star ratings are derived by testing whether the participant's composite or domain score is significantly different from the overall STS average for lobectomy for lung cancer performed by GTSD participants.
“This recognition is a testament to our team’s ongoing commitment to quality care that results in optimal outcomes for our lung cancer patients,” says Ryan Simpson, CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora. “This national distinction reflects our mission of delivering the highest quality care to our community.”
STS General Thoracic Surgery Public Reporting offers a comparison of GTSD and national outcomes, demonstrating the high performance of GTSD participants. The latest analysis of data for lung cancer resection covers a 3-year period, from January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2021.
“Participation in the Database and public reporting demonstrates a commitment to quality improvement in health care delivery and provides patients and their families with meaningful information to help them make informed decisions about health care,” says David M. Shahian, MD, chair of the Task Force on Quality Measurement.
The STS National Database was established in 1989 as an initiative for quality improvement and patient safety among cardiothoracic surgeons. The Database includes four components: the Adult Cardiac Surgery Database (ACSD), the Congenital Heart Surgery Database (CHSD), the GTSD, and the mechanical circulatory support database (Intermacs).
The GTSD - the largest and most robust clinical thoracic surgical database in the United States and Canada—contains more than 616,000 general thoracic surgery procedure records and has approximately 1,000 participating physicians. Almost 35% of GTSD participants are currently enrolled in public reporting.
About The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is located in Aurora, Colorado and part of HealthONE. TMCA is comprised of four campuses including, Centennial Hospital, The Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital.
An acute care hospital, TMCA, offers more than 60 medical specialties, including advanced cardiovascular services, robotic surgery, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Chest Pain Center, Colorado Chiari Institute, and more. Ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for exceptional care, TMCA is the recipient of many prestigious quality awards including, being named a Top 100 Hospital by IBM Watson Health in 2021. Other awards include, being named a 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital by IBM Watson Health; a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, and one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. A Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, TMCA is the first hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes. Learn more at auroramed.com.
About STS
The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) is a not-for-profit organization that represents more than 7,300 surgeons, researchers, and allied health care professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research, and advocacy.
