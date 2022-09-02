Skyrocket Pediatric Therapy Foundation Announces the Launch of Its Pediatric Development Outreach Program
Temecula, CA, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday August 24, 2022, The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce recognized Skyrocket Pediatric Therapy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate its launch of a new Pediatric Development Outreach Program designed to provide families with children of developmental disabilities resources and support across the community and nation.
This program provides free informational events and materials to the community to help parents, teachers, childcare providers, and healthcare providers understand, identify, and track developmental milestones and information about services that are available in the community for children with developmental delay.
“We founded Skyrocket Pediatric Therapy Foundation to help make sure children of all abilities and economic status receive early, high-quality services and diagnostic support. Our goal is for families to have somewhere to go for information, resources, and assistance,” said Rachel Trocolli, President and Executive Director. Rachel is a Speech-Language Pathologist certified by the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association (ASHA) and the state of California.
“This program is just the beginning for Skyrocket. We are also setting up programs for care coordination to support and promote collaboration among services for families and financial assistance for families who cannot afford their deductible or copay, families who do not have insurance or their insurance does not cover the level of services needed, and families who need assistance with transportation costs,” said Troccolli.
About Skyrocket
Skyrocket Pediatric Therapy Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy, as well as sponsoring educational and social programs for children with developmental disabilities and their families. Skyrocket works directly with family members, pediatric therapy clinics, medical providers, educators and the larger community to understand the individual needs of the child and connect them to appropriate resources.
