Healing with Horses Scouting Experience
Eagle Scout project brings "Healing with Horses" experience to children with special needs.
Wylie, TX, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An aspiring Eagle Scout is partnering with Texas Therapeutic Riding Center (TxTRC) located in Wylie, TX to give a unique experience to children with special needs.
Giancarlos Guzman, a BSA scout of Troop 83 of Rockwall TX, is carrying out his Eagle Scout community service project on October 8, 2022. The event aims at educating children with special needs and their parents on the benefits of horse-assisted therapy. It will not only provide an introduction to the subject, but a hands-on experience. There is no cost of entry, but donations are welcome for those interested in supporting the riding center.
The event, called the “Healing with Horses Experience," is the realization of this young man’s dream of combining his love for scouting and his passion for the special needs community. TxTRC staff and volunteers from the troop along with friends and schoolmates will run the event. The format will consist of an introduction to horse-assisted therapy by TxTRC’s director Shelby.
Nicoletti, a demonstration, followed by fun-filled stations for kids including horse petting, grooming and craft building opportunities.
Unlike many BSA Eagle projects that primarily focus on building or repairing of physical structures, Giancarlos’ focus is on building a foundation of healing for these young men and women. This particular form of therapy has changed the lives of many, hence his passion to bring this level of awareness. He expects to touch the hearts of those attending while putting a smile on their face.
Carlos Guzman
732-809-9302
https://www.healingwithhorsesexperience.com/
