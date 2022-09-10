Alpha Serve Presents Tableau Connector for Zendesk App
Ukraine-based software development team, Alpha Serve, the Zendesk Technology Alliance partner and Atlassian Platinum, Marketplace partner specializing in developing BI connectors for business software, launched a new application: Tableau Connector for Zendesk.
Kyiv, Ukraine, September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve’s Tableau Connector for Zendesk application was brought out in the market. This is the first of its kind Zendesk Tableau integration app to be launched on the Zendesk Marketplace.
With Tableau Connector for Zendesk, a user can easily fetch Zendesk Support data to Tableau and build all the needed reports, dashboards and visualizations. The simple and comprehensive user interface makes data export simple for anyone without coding skills.
Tableau Connector for Zendesk app will be helpful to all the organizations willing to analyze Zendesk data in order to improve the way their company interacts with customers. It is a seamless Zendesk Tableau integration with all the following features:
- Various Filtering Options which allow to narrow the data selection and to make data exports precise and non-overloaded;
- Ability to export of all Zendesk Support fields including Custom fields;
- Secure Zendesk data sharing for reports with the permission and sharing settings available;
- Real-time Zendesk reports with scheduled refreshes in Tableau.
Talking about the recent Tableau Connector for Zendesk launch, Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Serve states: “Being a recognized multi-platform professional BI Connectors developer, we at Alpha Serve aim to meet all the customer demand in smart BI integrations. With 400+ active customers for our Tableau Connector for Jira, we have received their requests to connect other software to Tableau, and reacted seamlessly with the Zendesk Tableau integration app.”
Notice there’s a 7-day free trial of the app available on the Zendesk Marketplace.
Previously, Alpha Serve has developed several BI Connector apps for business software, such as: Power BI Jira integration, ServiceNow Power BI connectors, etc. Alpha Serve declares its high standards of software development and notable user experience rates.
