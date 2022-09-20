Principled Technologies Releases Research Report Comparing Dell APEX Backup Services to Commvault Metallic SaaS Backup and Recovery
The research report shows several advantages of the Dell APEX solution.
Durham, NC, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- There are many factors for organizations to consider before selecting a cloud-based backup and recovery solution for software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and data. Principled Technologies (PT) used publicly available information to compare two cloud-based data protection and recovery solutions: Dell APEX Backup Services and Commvault Metallic SaaS Backup and Recovery. The PT report focuses on two key areas: Data isolation and applications available for protection.
According to the report, “In our research, we found that Dell APEX Backup Services offered advantages, including stronger data isolation and Google Workspace support, that the Commvault solution lacked.”
To learn more, read the research report at https://facts.pt/SlQS4gB, or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/MX8n6lU.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
